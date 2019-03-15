Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Croatia's INA expands retail presence in Montenegro

ZAGREB, March 15 (Reuters) - Croatian energy group INA , whose biggest shareholders are Hungary's MOL with just below 50 percent and the Croatian government with an almost 45 percent stake, says::* It has expanded its retail network in Montenegro by acquiring five new locations from petrol station chain Pavgord. The locations include the capital Podgorica and the Adriatic city of Kotor.* INA will now operate 11 petrol stations in Montenegro, increasing its market share to 15 percent from just one percent in 2017.* The company says its medium-term goal is to become a major player in the Montenegro market.* Last month, INA posted 2018 revenues at 22.35 billion kuna ($3.41 billion), 20 percent higher than a year earlier, largely driven by higher hydrocarbon prices and higher sales. nL5N20G7W1.

Uniper And Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Enter Into Agreement On FSRU Project

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Uniper SE ::AND MITSUI O.S.K. LINES ENTER INTO AGREEMENT ON FSRU PROJECT IN WILHELMSHAVEN, GERMANY, AND ONE ADDITIONAL LNG TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT.FACILITY COULD BE IN OPERATION AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2022.FSRU HAS A PLANNED SEND-OUT CAPACITY OF 10 BCM/A AND A LNG STORAGE CAPACITY OF 263,000 M³.FACILITY COULD BE IN OPERATION AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2022.UNIPER AND MOL ENTERED INTO A BINDING TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT.MOL WILL PROVIDE UNIPER WITH SHIPPING CAPACITY EQUIVALENT TO A 180,000 M³ LNG CARRIER.INTENDS TO USE ADDITIONAL SHIPPING CAPACITY TO OPTIMIZE LNG VOLUMES SOURCED FROM FREEPORT, U.S., AND TO FURTHER LEVERAGE ITS EXPANDING LNG TRADING ACTIVITIES.

MOL raises EBITDA guidance for coming years, sees increase in dividend

Nov 8 (Reuters) - MOL Plc says in investor presentation::* Clean EBITDA guidance for 2019-2021 raised by around 10 percent to 2.2-2.4 bln.* Strategic projects expected to lift EBITDA to USD 2.4-2.6 billion by 2022-23.* Strong cash flow allows for continued steady increase in base dividend per share in next 5 years .* downstream to deliver net savings by 2023.* Consumer Services expected to generate over USD 500 million in EBITDA by 2023 .* Upstream aims to maintain production at 100,000 to 110,000 barrels per day through 2023.

MOL Q3 net profit nearly doubles y/y, to "meet or exceed" 2018 EBITDA target

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MOL Plc says in its third-quarter earnings report::* Third-quarter 2018 net profit up 89 pct y/y to HUF 90 bln, beats 78.6 bln forecast in business web site Portfolio.hu survey.* Net quarterly profit highest since 2015 on rising oil prices.* Clean EBITDA rose 32 pct y/y to HUF 197.4 bln.* Chairman Hernadi says group on track to "meet or exceed" annual EBITDA guidance of $2.4 bln .* Leaves 2018 CAPEX guidance at $1.1-1.3 bln.* Q3 upstream EBITDA up 70 pct y/y to $319 million on rising oil and gas prices.* Q3 downstream clean EBITDA broadly flat at $262 million despite "materially weaker margins".

MOL eyes next steps in its 2030 strategy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MOL MOL.BU Executive Chairman Zsolt Hernadi says::*MOL COMMITTED TO ITS 2030 STRATEGY -HERNADI.*MOL HAS FURTHER IDEAS AFTER POLYOL PLANT STARTS .*MOL WANTS TO MOVE TOWARDS HALF-COMMODITY AND THEN SPECIALISED PRODUCTS IN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY.*WON'T HAVE TO WAIT LONG FOR ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT NEXT STEP IN IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGY - HERNADI.

MOL signs deals with Thyssenkrupp for construction of polyol plant

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MOL MOL.BU says in statement::*HUNGARY'S MOL SAYS IT HAS SIGNED DEALS WITH THYSSENKRUPP INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS AG RELATING TO ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION OF ITS POLYOL PLANT IN EASTERN HUNGARY.*CONSTRUCTION OF POLYOL PLANT STARTS IN Q4 2018.*TOTAL INVESTMENT RELATED TO POLYOL PLANT IS EUR 1.2 BLN .*MOL'S STRATEGIC POLYOL PROJECT "HAS REACHED A MILESTONE" - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ZSOLT HERNADI SAYS IN STATEMENT.*POLYOL PLANT EXPECTED TO START PRODUCTION IN H2 2021.

Croatian INA board sets up data room for possible transactions -MOL

June 29 (Reuters) - MOL Plc ::MANAGEMENT BOARD OF INA D.D. APPROVED TO SET UP A PROJECT SPECIFIC DATA ROOM IN RELATION TO INA.PROCESS INITIATED BY THE REQUEST OF THE MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF CROATIA.DATA ROOM SET UP FOR DUE DILIGENCE PURPOSE AND POSSIBLE TRANSACTIONS RELATED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' STRUCTURE IN INA.

MOL Plc reports Q1 net profit of $238 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - MOL Plc ::HUNGARY'S MOL PLC SAYS CLEAN CCS EBITDA ROSE 2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO $625 MILLION IN Q1 2018.HUNGARY'S MOL PLC SAYS WELL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS ANNUAL $2.2 BILLION EBITDA TARGET.HUNGARY'S MOL SAYS Q1 UPSTREAM EBITDA INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 31 PERCENT AND REACHED $287 MILLION DUE TO RISING OIL PRICES, HIGHER PRODUCTION, LOWER COSTS.HUNGARY'S MOL PLC SAYS Q1 2018 NET PROFIT AT US$238 MILLION.HUNGARY'S MOL SAYS Q1 DOWNSTREAM CLEAN CCS EBITDA FELL BY 33 PERCENT TO $218 MILLION FROM ALL-TIME HIGH A YEAR AGO AS REFINERY, PETROCHEMICALS MARGINS FELL.

MOL does not expect significant decline in oil prices for years - Hernadi

April 12 (Reuters) - MOL Plc executive chairman Zsolt Hernadi says after shareholder meeting::*does not expect significant decline in oil prices until 2020s.*expects Central European GDP growth to remain strong.*sees Washington arbitration court decision regarding INA/Croatia around the end of this year.*MOL looking at CEE - primarily Hungary and Croatia -- and Russia, Pakistan, Oman - when it comes to acquisitions in upstream. These are countries were it expects to carry out substantial analyses - Hernadi.*when asked about April 8 election result: says PM Viktor Orban's economic programme was reassuring, ensures stability.

MOL says ready to carry out investments in INA

April 12 (Reuters) - MOL Plc executive chairman Zsolt Hernadi says after shareholder meeting::* Shareholder meeting approved board's dividend proposal which includes extra dividend.* MOL ready to carry out efficiency improvements and investments in Croatian INA INA.Z.* MOL would like Croatian government to issue further exploration licences - Hernadi.