Moneta Money Bank as (MONET.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MONETA Money Bank's profitability helped by central bank's rate hike -CEO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :Chief Executive Officer Tomas Spurny says the latest decision by Czech central bank to raise interest rates will improve Moneta's profitability.Spurny says Moneta is not concerned about central bank's recommendations on mortgages as it has conservative consumer base and it has cut the share of non-performing loans.

MONETA Q2 profit beats expectations, bank raises 2017 outlook

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :says targeting to deliver consolidated profit after tax of 3.65 billion crowns ($163.74 million) in 2017, previously it aimed at 3.5 billion .reiterates it sees 2017 operating income above 10.3 billion crowns.reaffirms its dividend policy and its target to.distribute expected remaining excess capital to.shareholders through 2017 and 2018 dividends.second quarter after-tax profit drops to 1.155 billion crowns from 1.20 billion, analysts in a Reuters poll expected 0.9 billion.second quarter net interest income drops to 1.82 billion crowns from 2.11 billion a year ago, market expected 1.87 billion.

Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks

June 19 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As Moneta Money Bank :Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth.says capital levels at rated Czech banks are strong, with banks such as MONETA Money Bank, a.s.; Ceska Sporitelna, a.s.; Raiffeisenbank, a.s. and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, a.s. easily able meet the new capital requirements.says increase in the buffer will challenge the cushion that Komercni Banka a.s. and UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. have over their minimum capital requirements, and these banks might have to address that challenge by limiting dividend payouts further, reducing risk-weighted assets or raising additional capital.

Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent

June 15 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent nL8N1JA1HH.says ith 19.9 percent CET1 ratio as at end of first quarter and given the amount of excess capital MONETA reaffirms its strong capital position nL8N1ID4AJ.says is expecting new SREP capital requirement from the Czech National Bank in second half of this year.says based on requirement will reassess its CET1 target by the end of 2017.

Moneta Money Bank committed to high payout ratio -CEO

May 11 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :CEO Tomas Spurny says, in telephone interview after Q1 results, expects high-single digit lending growth in 2017, accelerating according to plan.says bank committed to organic growth strategy, would consider non-material acquisitions but nothing being considered at moment.says expects to hear new capital requirement levels from cnb regulator in q3.says extraordinary dividend not feasible this year, committed to high payout ratio from 2017, 2018 profits.

Moneta Money Bank raises 2017 profit outlook

May 11 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :Q1 after-tax profit czk 1.04 billion, above average estimate in Reuters poll.Q1 total operating income czk 2.532 billion.Earnings poll: nL8N1IC4DK.Moneta says targeting to deliver consolidated profit after tax of at least czk 3.5 billion in fy 2017, up from previous target of at least czk 3.4 billion .reiterates sees fy 2017 operating income above czk 10.3 billion.expects the CET1 Capital Ratio to exceed 17% as at 31 December 2017, assuming no pay out of an extraordinary interim dividend .CET1 ratio in the first quarter 2017 was at 19.9% with excess capital of CZK 4.9 billion .dividend policy continues to be a distribution at minimum 70% of consolidated profit after tax.

Moneta Money Bank AGM rejects shareholder request to cut capital ratio

April 24 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :says AGM rejects shareholder request to optimise capital structure.request was to enable a decrease of Tier 1 capital ratio to 16.5% by the end of 2017 and to 15.5% or lower or to the level 1 percentage point above the minimum Tier 1 capital ratio set out by the Czech National Bank by the end of Q2 2018.Templeton Emerging Markets Group, representing 2.1 percent stake, had made request nL8N1HF23I.Moneta targets 15.5 percent ratio, CET1 was at 20.5 percent at end-2016.

Former Czech cenbank head Singer joins Moneta Money Bank supervisory board

April 24 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :AGM approved election of new supervisory board members.AGM elected former c.bank governor Miroslav Singer and Templeton shareholder's nominee Maria Luisa Cicognani to supervisory board.

Moneta Money Bank AGM approves CZK 9.80/share dividend

April 24 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As :AGM approved CZK 9.80/share dividend.dividend amounts to CZK 7.27 billion ($295.05 million).record date was April 13.due date June 26.

MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts

MONETA Money Bank As : MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3 . Total dividend proposed CZK 5 bln . FY 2016 after-tax profit CZK 4.05 billion, down 10 pct from 4.51 bln in 2015 . Q4 after-tax profit CZK 867 million (market forecast CZK 794 million, year ago 1.0 bln) . Says plans to pay at least 70 percent of net profit in years ahead . Sees 2017 consolidated profit after tax above CZK 3.4 billion . Sees 2017 operating income above CZK 10.3 billionFurther company coverage: [MONET.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).