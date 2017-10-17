Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc ::MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF MEETING FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​.MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ‍GROUP REVENUES UP 6 PERCENT TO 90.2 MILLION STG FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT. 30.

UK's FCA says working with CMA as part of comparison sites review‍​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc ::UK'S FCA- WORKING WITH THE CMA TO ASSIST THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO CONTRACTS BETWEEN SUPPLIERS AND DCTS AS PART OF COMPARISON SITES REVIEW‍​.

Moneysupermarket.com reports HY group revenue of 165.3 mln stg

July 20 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc ::Interim dividend up 3 percent to 2.84 penceper share.HY group revenue 165.3 million stg versus 157.6 million stg year ago.HY adjusted operating profit 55.2 million stg versus 53.8 million stg year ago.Expect full-year outlook for adjusted operating profit to be at lower end of consensus range due to current trends in energy trading.Group trading in first few weeks of July was in line with Q2.

Just Eat names Moneysupermarket.Com's Peter Plumb as CEO

July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc ::Says appoints peter plumb as chief executive officer.Peter's most recent role was chief executive officer of Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc.Peter will replace Paul Harrison who is fulfilling CEO role on interim basis and who will then continue in his permanent role as CFO.

MoneySuperMarket.com says first quarter revenue up 2 pct

April 20 (Reuters) - MoneySuperMarket.Com Group Plc ::Trading statement.Statement relates to period Jan. 1 to March 31 2017 unless otherwise stated.Had a solid overall start to year, with group revenues up 2 pct.Strong insurance performance continued and is attributable to a buoyant switching market and to group data and pricing initiatives.Core money business of credit cards and loans continued to deliver good growth.No energy collective switch took place in quarter, lowering home services performance and MoneySavingExpert.com where revenue is also recognised.Remains confident of meeting full year market expectations.

Moneysupermarket.com will commence new programme to repurchase shares in capital of company

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Will commence new programme to repurchase ordinary shares in capital of co from 1 march 2017 to no later than 13 december . Sole purpose of share buy-back programme is to reduce share capital of company. .Maximum amount allocated to share buy-back programme is £40 million; max number of shares that will be purchased is 54.8 million.

Moneysupermarket.com names Mark Lewis as CEO from April

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Appointment of chief executive officer .Mark Lewis will be appointed an executive director of company on 13 march 2017 and following a handover will become chief executive officer on 10 april 2017.

Moneysupermarket.com sees about 8 pct rise in op profit

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Expects to deliver strong full year results with revenues expected to grow by 12% to £316 million . Expects to grow adjusted operating profit. by c.8% to about £108 million .Q4 group revenues 73.8 million stg, up 20 percent.

Moneysupermarket.com appoints CEO

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : moneysupermarket.com - appointment of chief executive officer . Mark Lewis as chief executive officer, succeeding peter plumb .Mark Lewis is currently retail director of john lewis.

Moneysupermarket.com says CEO Peter Plumb to step down

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 2.75 penceper share . H1 group revenue £157.6m versus £143.9m year ago . H1 adjusted operating profit £53.8m versus £50.8m year ago . Delivered single digit growth in july with insurance outperforming . Chief Executive Peter Plumb has indicated to board his intention to step down as chief executive . Interim dividend for period 2.75p versus 2.55p year ago . Remains confident of delivering its expectations for year. .Ceo will step down on or before group's agm in may 2017.