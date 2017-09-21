Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morphosys says to receive milestone payments from Janssen

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG :Says announces that its licensee Janssen has initiated two phase 3 studies with TremfyaTM (guselkumab) in psoriatic arthritis.Says will receive a milestone payment from Janssen in connection with start of phase 3 development in PSA.Says financial details were not disclosed.

Morphosys confirms FY 2017 guidance

Sept 5 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG ::FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 RE-CONFIRMED.

Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag :dgap-news: morphosys reports significant progress in its therapeutic programs in second quarter of 2017.Says in Q2 of 2017, group revenues amounted to eur 11.7 million, comparable with revenue level in Q2 2016 (eur 12.2 million)..Says proprietary development segment recorded revenues of eur 0.3 million (Q2 2016: eur 0.2 million)..Says in partnered discovery segment Q2 revenues reached eur 11.5 million (Q2 2016: eur 12.0 million)..Says group EBIT in Q2 2017 amounted to eur -15.4 million (q2 2016: eur -9.5 million).Says continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million.Says research and development expenses for proprietary drug development and technology development are confirmed to be in a corridor of eur 85 to 95 million..Says guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continues to be in range from eur -75 to -85 million.

Morphosys CEO sees 5 months of guselkumab royalties this year

July 14 (Reuters) - Morphosys CEO tells Reuters:Says he expects royalties for 5 months this year after U.S. Approval of guselkumab.Says milestone payment for guselkumab approval is included in FY guidance, royalties are not.

Morphosys says Janssen received US FDA approval for Tremfya for treatment of plaque psoriasis

July 13 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag :Morphosys announces that its licensee janssen has received us FDA approval for Tremfya for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque Psoriasis.Licensee Janssen biotech has reported that U.S. Food and drug administration has approved Tremfya.Morphosys will receive a milestone payment from janssen in connection with BLA approval.Financial details were not disclosed.

Morphosys presents data from phase 2 clinical trial with MOR208 in patients with DLBCL

June 5 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG ::MORPHOSYS PRESENTS FIRST SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA OF MOR208 IN COMBINATION WITH LENALIDOMIDE FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY IN DLBCL.PRELIMINARY DATA SHOW AN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE IN 19 OUT OF 34 PATIENTS (ORR: 56%)..COMPLETE REMISSION WAS SEEN IN 11 OUT OF 34 PATIENTS (CR: 32%). 16 OUT OF 19 PATIENTS IN WHOM RESPONSES WERE RECORDED, WERE STILL ON STUDY AT TIME OF DATA-CUT OFF.

Morphosys: Janssen updates on development of guselkumab

May 24 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG ::ANNOUNCES THAT ITS LICENSEE JANSSEN REPORTED UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF GUSELKUMAB.IN ADDITION, JANSSEN ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR THREE NEW PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS WITH GUSELKUMAB.

Morphosys confirms 2017 outlook after Q1 loss widens

May 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag :dgap-news: morphosys ag reports solid first quarter 2017.Q1 revenue 11.8 million eur.Group revenues amounted to eur 11.8 million, in line with level of q1 of 2016.Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) in q1 2017 stood at eur -14.9 million (q1 2016: eur - 9.7 million).In q1 2017, consolidated net result amounted to eur -15.0 million (q1 2016: eur -7.2 million).At end of q1 2017, company had a cash position of eur 349.9 million compared to eur 359.5 million.For financial year 2017, morphosys continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million.Confirmed its guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of eur -75 to -85 million.

Morphosys chief scientific officer takes temporary leave

Morphosys AG : Says CSO Marlies Sproll takes temporary leave, Markus Enzelberger to serve as interim CSO .Says she continues to be a member of executive board and will return to her CSO role as soon as circumstances will allow.

Morphosys reports smaller than expected 2016 EBIT loss

Morphosys AG : Financial guidance for 2016 met in full . Group revenues of eur 49.7 million (guidance: eur 47 to 52 million) . EBIT of eur -59.9 million (guidance: eur -58 to -68 million) . Strong cash position of eur 359.5 million at year-end (dec. 31, 2015: eur 298.4 million) .In 2016, consolidated net result amounted to eur -60.4 million (2015: eur 14.9 million).