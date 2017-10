Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 4.76 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue from operations 133.67 billion rupees versus 106.24 billion rupees last year.

Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024

June 30 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%.Proceeds from issuance along with EUR 200 million of cash balance of unit will be used to refinance existing 4.125 percent EUR 2021 notes.

June 27 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ::Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders.

June 27 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ::Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares.

India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue

May 19 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd ::Says recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2.Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share.

India's Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 7.06 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees.March quarter consol net sales 113.19 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 5.87 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 98.42 billion rupees.

Motherson Sumi Systems Dec-qtr consol profit rises about 28 pct

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 5.47 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 107.07 billion rupees . Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.86 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 94.42 billion rupees.

PKC Group H2 EBITDA ex-items stable at EUR 31.1 million

PKC Group Oyj : H2 revenue 412.6 million euros ($440 million) versus 432.1 million euros year ago . H2 EBITDA ex-items 31.1 million euros versus 30.6 million euros year ago . Estimates that with prevailing exchange rates 2017 revenue and comparable EBITDA will be in same order of magnitude as in 2016 . Estimates that with prevailing exchange rates 2017 revenue and comparable EBITDA will be in same order of magnitude as in 2016. .Dividend proposal is 0.70 euro per share conditional upon Motherson Sumi Systems Limited voluntary public tender offer having not been completed.

India cenbank says Motherson Sumi Systems raises FII limit to 30 pct

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :Motherson Sumi Systems Limited raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 30 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit rises about 16 pct

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.39 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 103.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.49 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 89.15 billion rupees .