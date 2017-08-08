Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mpact posts HY basic and HEPS 34.3 cents

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MPACT LTD :SAYS REVENUE INCREASED BY 3.1% TO R4.8 BILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.SAYS BASIC AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD WERE 34.3 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.EXPECTED TO SHOW AN IMPROVED FULL-YEAR TRADING PERFORMANCE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR.DECLARES INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND OF 15 CENTS PER SHARE.

Mpact Ltd sees HY HEPS between 42.7 cents and 24.7 cents

June 19 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd ::HEPS for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be between 42.7 cents and 24.7 cents, down between 55.0% and 74.0% when compared to prior year.

Mpact posts FY HEPS of 242.0 cents

Mpact Ltd : FY underlying earnings per share of 252.7 cents . FY underlying operating profit of r784 million . FY return on capital employed of 14.2% . FY gearing at 33.6% . Following review of its prospects and prevailing economic environment in Zimbabwe, group closed its plastics manufacturing operation in that country in Dec 2016 . Basic and headline earnings per share for year were 234.6 cents and 242.0 cents . Economic outlook for 2017 remains subdued . Most of factors that impacted negatively on profitability of group in 2016 are likely to persist .Anticipate an improved trading performance in mpact polymers on back of increased demand for rpet, higher throughput and a better yield.

Mpact sees full-year HEPS down between 30 pct-39 pct

Mpact Ltd : FY group revenue is expected to increase by approximately 5.8 pct (December 2015 revenue: R9.548 million) .Expects FY HEPS to be within range of 225 cents and 255 cents, a decline of between 30 pct and 39 pct versus HEPS of 365.8 cents year ago.

Mpact says H1 revenue up 6.2 pct

Mpact Ltd : In light of decline in sales volumes, uncertain demand in near term, relatively high waste paper prices, paper production was cut by about 4 pct of capacity . Earnings are expected to continue to be impacted during second half by a higher effective tax rate and higher finance costs . Revenue increased by 6.2 pct to 4.7 billion rand for 6 months ended June 30 versus 4.4 billion rand in June 2015; underlying operating profit of 322 million rand .We anticipate subdued trading conditions across most sectors serviced by group during second half of 2016.

Mpact sees H1 HEPS to fall to 90-100 cents

Mpact Ltd : Sees revenue for 6 months to June 30 to increase by approximately 6 pct (June 2015 revenue: 4.41 bln rand) . Sees HEPS for 6 months to June 30 between 90 and 100 cents per share, June 2015 HEPS: 134.4 cents per share .Says estimated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 6 months decline of between 4 - 9 pct (June 2015 EBIT: 342 mln rand).

Mpact confirms Competition Commission raid on its premises

Mpact Ltd : Confirmation of Competition Commission raid on Mpact premises . Confirms that Competition Commission is conducting a raid on its premises today . Management of Mpact is engaging with competition commission. .Mpact has put in place numerous initiatives to ensure good corporate governance across all its operations..