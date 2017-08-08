Edition:
Mpact Ltd (MPTJ.J)

MPTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,694.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

44.00 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
2,650.00
Open
2,650.00
Day's High
2,698.00
Day's Low
2,550.00
Volume
263,823
Avg. Vol
328,074
52-wk High
3,500.00
52-wk Low
2,200.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mpact posts HY basic and HEPS 34.3 cents
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MPACT LTD :SAYS REVENUE INCREASED BY 3.1% TO R4.8 BILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.SAYS BASIC AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD WERE 34.3 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.EXPECTED TO SHOW AN IMPROVED FULL-YEAR TRADING PERFORMANCE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR.DECLARES INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND OF 15 CENTS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Mpact Ltd sees HY HEPS between 42.7 cents and 24.7 cents
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 09:43am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd ::HEPS for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be between 42.7 cents and 24.7 cents, down between 55.0% and 74.0% when compared to prior year.  Full Article

Mpact posts FY HEPS of 242.0 cents
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 01:00am EST 

Mpact Ltd : FY underlying earnings per share of 252.7 cents . FY underlying operating profit of r784 million . FY return on capital employed of 14.2% . FY gearing at 33.6% . Following review of its prospects and prevailing economic environment in Zimbabwe, group closed its plastics manufacturing operation in that country in Dec 2016 . Basic and headline earnings per share for year were 234.6 cents and 242.0 cents . Economic outlook for 2017 remains subdued . Most of factors that impacted negatively on profitability of group in 2016 are likely to persist .Anticipate an improved trading performance in mpact polymers on back of increased demand for rpet, higher throughput and a better yield.  Full Article

Mpact sees full-year HEPS down between 30 pct-39 pct
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 04:00am EST 

Mpact Ltd : FY group revenue is expected to increase by approximately 5.8 pct (December 2015 revenue: R9.548 million) .Expects FY HEPS to be within range of 225 cents and 255 cents, a decline of between 30 pct and 39 pct versus HEPS of 365.8 cents year ago.  Full Article

Mpact says H1 revenue up 6.2 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 02:01am EDT 

Mpact Ltd : In light of decline in sales volumes, uncertain demand in near term, relatively high waste paper prices, paper production was cut by about 4 pct of capacity . Earnings are expected to continue to be impacted during second half by a higher effective tax rate and higher finance costs . Revenue increased by 6.2 pct to 4.7 billion rand for 6 months ended June 30 versus 4.4 billion rand in June 2015; underlying operating profit of 322 million rand .We anticipate subdued trading conditions across most sectors serviced by group during second half of 2016.  Full Article

Mpact sees H1 HEPS to fall to 90-100 cents
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 04:30am EDT 

Mpact Ltd : Sees revenue for 6 months to June 30 to increase by approximately 6 pct (June 2015 revenue: 4.41 bln rand) . Sees HEPS for 6 months to June 30 between 90 and 100 cents per share, June 2015 HEPS: 134.4 cents per share .Says estimated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 6 months decline of between 4 - 9 pct (June 2015 EBIT: 342 mln rand).  Full Article

Mpact confirms Competition Commission raid on its premises
Thursday, 26 May 2016 07:04am EDT 

Mpact Ltd : Confirmation of Competition Commission raid on Mpact premises . Confirms that Competition Commission is conducting a raid on its premises today . Management of Mpact is engaging with competition commission. .Mpact has put in place numerous initiatives to ensure good corporate governance across all its operations..  Full Article

Mpact Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

