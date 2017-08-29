Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :Mountain Province Diamonds provides update on loan facility and extension of lenders' waiver.Mountain Province Diamonds - Co & lenders agreed to limit utilization of facility to current outstanding balance of $357 million than maximum facility of $370 million​.Mountain Province Diamonds Inc - ‍Received an extension of waiver for funding of remaining reserve accounts until November 30, 2017​.

Mountain Province Diamonds quarterly earnings per share C$0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :Quarterly earnings per share C$0.05.Mountain Province Diamonds - attributable share of diamond production for quarter was approximately 790,900 carats, 86 percent higher than Q1​.Qtrly sales C$27,648 million.

Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

July 20 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant.GK mine in q2 recovered about 1,614,000 carats on a 100% basis for an average grade of about 2.10 carats per tonne.Gk mine diamond processing plant averaged 8,618 tonnes of kimberlite processed per day in q2.Patrick evans has now resigned as a director of mountain province, following his departure in early june as chief executive officer.

Mountain Province Diamonds qtrly loss per share $0.05

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY 2016 results . Mountain Province Diamonds Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Says company expects to be able to provide 2017 production and revenue guidance during Q2 of 2017 . Mountain Province Diamonds -company expects to require further waivers in respect of other reserve account funding requirements at September 30, 2017 .Mountain Province Diamonds-expects to sell about 201,000 carats, due to timing of production, sales, co to reflect revenue during June 2017.

Mountain Province Diamonds says Gahcho Kué officially began commercial production

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Mountain Province Diamonds Inc says Gahcho Kué officially began commercial production .Gahcho Kué is expected to produce approximately 54 million carats of rough diamonds over its lifetime.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Mountain Province Diamonds announces production results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 and completion of first diamond sale . Mountain Province diamonds-level of demand for small lower-quality diamonds was disappointing, but expect improvements as indian liquidity issues abate . Mountain Province Diamonds- total mining of waste and ore from 5034 open pit for twelve months to December 31, 2016 was approximately 22.5 million tonnes .Mountain Province Diamonds Inc - next sale is scheduled to commence on February 20, 2017, and will occur once every five weeks thereafter.

Mountain Province Diamonds reports resignation of cfo

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Mountain Province Diamonds Inc says that Bruce Ramsden, vice president finance and cfo, has tendered his resignation with effect from January 31, 2017 . Mountain Province Diamonds - pending appointment of Ramsden's successor Jennie Ly will serve as acting cfo with effect from February 1, 2017 .Mountain Province Diamonds announces resignation of cfo and appointment of acting cfo.

Mountain Province Diamonds Q3 loss per share C$0.03

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Q3 loss per share C$0.03 .Mountain Province Diamonds announces third quarter results.

Mountain Province to start ramp up to commercial production at Gahcho Kué diamond mine

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :Start of ramp up to commercial production at Gahcho Kué diamond mine; on track to achieve commercial production in Q1 2017.