Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Morguard Corp -notice provides co may, during 12 month period commencing Sept. 22, 2017 and ending Sept. 21, 2018 purchase up to 592,415 common shares.

Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.Morguard Corp - acquired 1.2 million units of Morguard REIT between March 15, 2017 and Aug 16, 2017 at weighted average price of $15.18 per unit.Morguard Corp - units acquired by Morguard represent 2.04% of outstanding units of Morguard REIT.

Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust : :Morguard North American Residential REIT and Morguard Corporation complete acquisition of prominent U.S. multi-suite residential property.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- ‍Acquisition of Fenestra apartment community for a purchase price of $163.1 million​.Morguard North American Residential - ‍Concurrent with deal, financing of $70.95 million, with fixed term of 10 years, interest rate of 3.55%, was completed​.Morguard North American Residential - Co, Morguard Corp will own property on a 50/50 joint venture basis.

Morguard Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$4.39.Q2 FFO per share C$4.49.Q2 revenue C$275.7 million versus C$227.7 million.Morguard Corp - adjusted NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017, increased by $16.7 million to $128.5 million compared to $111.8 million in 2016.

Morguard Corp announces Q1 revenue C$270.9 million

May 9 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend.Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$3.92.Q1 FFO per share C$3.99.Q1 revenue C$270.9 million versus C$232.1 million.Morguard Corp- Normalized FFO for three months ended march 31, 2017, was $3.92 per common share.NOI increased by $8.3 million, or 8.9%, during three months ended March 31, 2017, to $101.1 million.Adjusted NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017, increased by $9.1 million to $120.6 million compared to $111.5 million in 2016.

Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75

Morguard Corp : Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q2 FFO per share C$4.94 . Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75 . Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million .Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015.

Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98

Morguard Corp : NOI increased by $3.2 million , or 3.5%, during three months ended march 31, 2016 , to $92.8 million . Adjusted NOI for period ended march 31, 2016 , increased by $5.9 million to $111.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Morguard corporation announces 2016 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q1 FFO per share c$3.98 .Q1 revenue c$232.1 million versus c$218.5 million.

Morguard Corp buys Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 mln

Morguard Corp:Acquires Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 million and provides update on asset management of Temple Hotels Inc.Says acquisition was financed by cash and a $20 million credit facility.