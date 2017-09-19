Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Morguard Corp -notice provides co may, during 12 month period commencing Sept. 22, 2017 and ending Sept. 21, 2018 purchase up to 592,415 common shares.
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.Morguard Corp - acquired 1.2 million units of Morguard REIT between March 15, 2017 and Aug 16, 2017 at weighted average price of $15.18 per unit.Morguard Corp - units acquired by Morguard represent 2.04% of outstanding units of Morguard REIT.
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust : :Morguard North American Residential REIT and Morguard Corporation complete acquisition of prominent U.S. multi-suite residential property.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- Acquisition of Fenestra apartment community for a purchase price of $163.1 million.Morguard North American Residential - Concurrent with deal, financing of $70.95 million, with fixed term of 10 years, interest rate of 3.55%, was completed.Morguard North American Residential - Co, Morguard Corp will own property on a 50/50 joint venture basis.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$4.39.Q2 FFO per share C$4.49.Q2 revenue C$275.7 million versus C$227.7 million.Morguard Corp - adjusted NOI for three months ended June 30, 2017, increased by $16.7 million to $128.5 million compared to $111.8 million in 2016.
May 9 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp :Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend.Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$3.92.Q1 FFO per share C$3.99.Q1 revenue C$270.9 million versus C$232.1 million.Morguard Corp- Normalized FFO for three months ended march 31, 2017, was $3.92 per common share.NOI increased by $8.3 million, or 8.9%, during three months ended March 31, 2017, to $101.1 million.Adjusted NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017, increased by $9.1 million to $120.6 million compared to $111.5 million in 2016.
Morguard Corp : Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q2 FFO per share C$4.94 . Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75 . Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million .Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015.
Morguard Corp : NOI increased by $3.2 million , or 3.5%, during three months ended march 31, 2016 , to $92.8 million . Adjusted NOI for period ended march 31, 2016 , increased by $5.9 million to $111.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Morguard corporation announces 2016 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q1 FFO per share c$3.98 .Q1 revenue c$232.1 million versus c$218.5 million.
Morguard Corp:Acquires Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 million and provides update on asset management of Temple Hotels Inc.Says acquisition was financed by cash and a $20 million credit facility.
