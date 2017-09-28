Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa managers on call::CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging.CEO says no plans for a fourth pillar, any acquisitions will remain within framework of three pillars.

Merck KGAA appoints Paolo Carli head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey for healthcare business‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Merck KGAA :Merck KGAA - announced appointment of Paolo Carli as head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA) region for its healthcare business‍​.

Merck KGaA's Bavencio drug wins EU approval for Merkel cell carcinoma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA ::European commission approves Bavencio (avelumab) for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.

Merck KGaA to enter into strategic collaboration with Project Data Sphere LLC

Sept 11 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::WILL ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT DATA SPHERE LLC.

Merck to acquire Natrix Separations

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA ::Merck to acquire Natrix Separations to advance next-generation processing capabilities.Merck says the transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017; financial details were not disclosed.

Merck KGaA to decide over next few mths over U.S. filing of cladribine

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :CEO says liquid crystal market share now at slightly above 60 percent, to decline to 50-60 percent over next 2 yrs.CEO says to report over next few months whether to seek U.S. Approval for MS drug Mavenclad/cladribine.

Merck KGaA says patent office to grant patent application for Crispr

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa :Says European patent office to grant Merck’s patent application for Crispr technology.Says European patent office has issued a notice of intention to grant for its patent application covering the company’s Crispr technology.Anticipates favourable outcomes in other countries as well.

Merck names Kai Beckmann to head Performance Materials business

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :Kai beckmann to assume responsibility for the performance materials business sector.Walter galinat takes over responsibility for the darmstadt site, procurement as well as environment and quality.

Merck KGaA and Pfizer: CHMP recommends approval of avelumab

July 21 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::EMA’S CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION FOR AVELUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA.EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL NOW REVIEW THE CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017‍​.

Merck KGaA refines Western European Life Science Production site network

July 12 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::REFINES WESTERN EUROPEAN LIFE SCIENCE PRODUCTION SITE NETWORK.CURRENT SITE NETWORK IN WESTERN EUROPE WILL BE REFINED, WHILE THE COMPANY INVESTS € 90 MILLION IN FOUR SITES IN GERMANY, SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE.THE OPERATIONS IN STEINHEIM, EPPELHEIM, HOHENBRUNN AND BERLIN (GERMANY) WILL BE RELOCATED AND SEQUENTIALLY CLOSED IN THE COURSE OF 2019 TO 2022.THERE WILL BE A NET IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY 200 FEWER POSITIONS ACROSS THESE SITES UNTIL 2022.THE EXISTING HAMBURG (GERMANY) SITE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS BEFORE.