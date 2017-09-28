Edition:
Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

MRCG.DE on Xetra

93.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.57 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
€94.50
Open
€95.03
Day's High
€95.12
Day's Low
€93.60
Volume
506,410
Avg. Vol
520,790
52-wk High
€115.20
52-wk Low
€90.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merck KGaA says 2017 guidance range achievable, but challenging
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 05:10am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa managers on call::CFO says we still believe we will make our 2017 guidance range, but it is very challenging.CEO says no plans for a fourth pillar, any acquisitions will remain within framework of three pillars.  Full Article

Merck KGAA appoints Paolo Carli head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey for healthcare business‍​
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 07:50am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Merck KGAA :Merck KGAA - announced appointment of Paolo Carli as head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA) region for its healthcare business‍​.  Full Article

Merck KGaA's Bavencio drug wins EU approval for Merkel cell carcinoma
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 03:11am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA ::European commission approves Bavencio (avelumab) for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.  Full Article

Merck KGaA to enter into strategic collaboration with Project Data Sphere LLC
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:22am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::WILL ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT DATA SPHERE LLC.  Full Article

Merck to acquire Natrix Separations
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA ::Merck to acquire Natrix Separations to advance next-generation processing capabilities.Merck says the transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2017; financial details were not disclosed.  Full Article

Merck KGaA to decide over next few mths over U.S. filing of cladribine
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:30am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :CEO says liquid crystal market share now at slightly above 60 percent, to decline to 50-60 percent over next 2 yrs.CEO says to report over next few months whether to seek U.S. Approval for MS drug Mavenclad/cladribine.  Full Article

Merck KGaA says patent office to grant patent application for Crispr
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:27am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa :Says European patent office to grant Merck’s patent application for Crispr technology.Says European patent office has issued a notice of intention to grant for its patent application covering the company’s Crispr technology.Anticipates favourable outcomes in other countries as well.  Full Article

Merck names Kai Beckmann to head Performance Materials business
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 12:53am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :Kai beckmann to assume responsibility for the performance materials business sector.Walter galinat takes over responsibility for the darmstadt site, procurement as well as environment and quality.  Full Article

Merck KGaA and Pfizer: CHMP recommends approval of avelumab
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 07:38am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::EMA’S CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION FOR AVELUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA.EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL NOW REVIEW THE CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017‍​.  Full Article

Merck KGaA refines Western European Life Science Production site network
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 09:43am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA ::REFINES WESTERN EUROPEAN LIFE SCIENCE PRODUCTION SITE NETWORK.CURRENT SITE NETWORK IN WESTERN EUROPE WILL BE REFINED, WHILE THE COMPANY INVESTS € 90 MILLION IN FOUR SITES IN GERMANY, SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE.THE OPERATIONS IN STEINHEIM, EPPELHEIM, HOHENBRUNN AND BERLIN (GERMANY) WILL BE RELOCATED AND SEQUENTIALLY CLOSED IN THE COURSE OF 2019 TO 2022.THERE WILL BE A NET IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY 200 FEWER POSITIONS ACROSS THESE SITES UNTIL 2022.THE EXISTING HAMBURG (GERMANY) SITE WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS BEFORE.  Full Article

