Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)

MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

314.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs316.50
Open
Rs317.85
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs313.40
Volume
62,532
Avg. Vol
1,097,971
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:30am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd :Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition..Volume decline is attributable to steep pipeline correction across channels leading to a decline in the stock turnover ratios (strs) in trade.Says estimated capital expenditure in each of the years FY18 and FY19 is likely to be around INR 1 billion–1.25 billion rupees.Says will aim at a volume growth of 8-10% and a topline growth of about 12-15% (depending on inflation) in the medium term..Overall operating margin is expected to be maintained in a band of 17-18% over the medium term.  Full Article

India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 04:26am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.36 billion rupees versus profit of 2.68 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.60 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 17.15 billion rupees versus 17.82 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Marico unit buys business of Isoplus
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 07:53am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd :Says unit Marico South Africa bought business including related intellectual property rights of Isoplus.Says acquisition expected to be fully consummated by mid Q3 FY18.Says unit bought business of Isoplus from JM Products and Mary L Harris for a consideration of about INR 360 million.  Full Article

Marico says co witnessed normalcy returning in Q4 after demonetization impact
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 08:16am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd :Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17..Says estimated capital expenditure in each of the years FY18 and FY19 is likely to be around INR 1 billion - 1.25 billion.Says targeting 8-10% volume growth in near term/medium term.  Full Article

Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 08:16am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.71 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.53 billion rupees.March quarter consol net sales 13.15 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 12.86 billion rupees.  Full Article

Marico Dec-qtr consol profit down about 7 pct
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 04:12am EST 

Marico Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.92 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 14.14 billion rupees . consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 15.28 billion rupees . says declares interim dividend of 2 rupees per share .Marico ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 1.94 billion rupees.  Full Article

Marico Ltd June-qtr consol profit almost doubles
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 05:57am EDT 

Marico Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.68 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.50 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.88 billion rupees .  Full Article

Marico Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 01:33am EST 

Marico Ltd:Approved declaration of third interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

