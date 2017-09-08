Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says got maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust for INR 158 million.Says contract expected to be completed in FY 18.

Mercator says won contract with Director General Naval Project for 388.8 mln rupees

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd ::Says won maintenance dredging contract with Director General Naval Project (DGNP), Visakhapatnam for 388.8 million rupees.

Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Initiated study to explore possibility of demerger of business via restructuring of shipping, dredging business into separate entities​.

Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees

June 7 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port.Says work will be completed during first half of FY 2018.Says value of contract is about INR 150 million.

Mercator Ltd gets contract by New Mangalore Port Trust

May 26 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says awarded a contract by New Mangalore Port Trust.Says aggregate value of contract is INR 980 million.

Mercator Ltd says sale of floating production unit delayed

Mercator Ltd : Sale of floating production unit delayed due to process reasons .Sale of floating production expected to be completed by Feb 15 or earlier.

Mercator says one of its vessels gets time charter contract worth 1.20 bln rupees

Mercator Ltd : Says one of company's vessels has secured a time charter contract of total value of about Rs. 120 crores . Says period of contract is 4 years .Says charter will commence from January, 2017.

Mercator Ltd approves sale of production unit of Mercator Offshore

Mercator Ltd : Mercator says approved sale of production unit of Mercator Offshore . Mercator says transaction expected to be completed by Jan 30, 2017 .Mercator says consideration from disvestment is not less than $76 million.

Mercator posts sept-quarter loss

Mercator Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 270.5 million rupees versus profit 145.9 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.22 billion rupees versus 1.66 bln rupees year ago.

Mercator Ltd appoints H.K. Mittal as executive chairman

Mercator Ltd : Gets members' nod to appoint H.K. Mittal as executive chairman . Gets members' nod for issue of securities upto aggregate amount of INR 2 billion .