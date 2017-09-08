Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)
41.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.65 (+1.59%)
Rs41.00
Rs40.80
Rs42.20
Rs40.60
1,201,090
1,456,655
Rs55.25
Rs32.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd
Mercator says won contract with Director General Naval Project for 388.8 mln rupees
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd
Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd
Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees
June 7 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd
Mercator Ltd gets contract by New Mangalore Port Trust
May 26 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd
Mercator Ltd says sale of floating production unit delayed
Mercator Ltd
Mercator says one of its vessels gets time charter contract worth 1.20 bln rupees
Mercator Ltd
Mercator Ltd approves sale of production unit of Mercator Offshore
Mercator Ltd
Mercator posts sept-quarter loss
Mercator Ltd
Mercator Ltd appoints H.K. Mittal as executive chairman
Mercator Ltd