Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs41.00
Open
Rs40.80
Day's High
Rs42.20
Day's Low
Rs40.60
Volume
1,201,090
Avg. Vol
1,456,655
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 03:14am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says got maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust for INR 158 million.Says contract expected to be completed in FY 18.  Full Article

Mercator says won contract with Director General Naval Project for 388.8 mln rupees
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 06:20am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd ::Says won maintenance dredging contract with Director General Naval Project (DGNP), Visakhapatnam for 388.8 million rupees.  Full Article

Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities​
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 12:35am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Initiated study to explore possibility of demerger of business via restructuring of shipping, dredging business into separate entities​.  Full Article

Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 01:32am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port.Says work will be completed during first half of FY 2018.Says value of contract is about INR 150 million.  Full Article

Mercator Ltd gets contract by New Mangalore Port Trust
Friday, 26 May 2017 06:35am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd :Says awarded a contract by New Mangalore Port Trust.Says aggregate value of contract is INR 980 million.  Full Article

Mercator Ltd says sale of floating production unit delayed
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 06:42am EST 

Mercator Ltd : Sale of floating production unit delayed due to process reasons .Sale of floating production expected to be completed by Feb 15 or earlier.  Full Article

Mercator says one of its vessels gets time charter contract worth 1.20 bln rupees
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 03:09am EST 

Mercator Ltd : Says one of company's vessels has secured a time charter contract of total value of about Rs. 120 crores . Says period of contract is 4 years .Says charter will commence from January, 2017.  Full Article

Mercator Ltd approves sale of production unit of Mercator Offshore
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 07:35am EST 

Mercator Ltd : Mercator says approved sale of production unit of Mercator Offshore . Mercator says transaction expected to be completed by Jan 30, 2017 .Mercator says consideration from disvestment is not less than $76 million.  Full Article

Mercator posts sept-quarter loss
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 07:33am EST 

Mercator Ltd : Sept quarter net loss 270.5 million rupees versus profit 145.9 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.22 billion rupees versus 1.66 bln rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mercator Ltd appoints H.K. Mittal as executive chairman
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 09:00am EDT 

Mercator Ltd : Gets members' nod to appoint H.K. Mittal as executive chairman . Gets members' nod for issue of securities upto aggregate amount of INR 2 billion .  Full Article

