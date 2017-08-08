Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc ::Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings, strong margin improvement and announces dividend.Quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.55.Q2 sales C$972.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$995.8 million.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc :Martinrea International Inc reports record quarterly earnings, strong margin improvement and announces dividend.Quarterly adjusted earnings per share c$0.55.Q2 sales c$972.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$995.8 million.Martinrea International Inc sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $810 million to $850 million, adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.40 to $0.44 per share.Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6% for year by end of 2017.Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40 to c$0.44 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$900.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 1 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc :Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45.Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to c$1.001 billion.Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.44, revenue view c$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 1 (Reuters) - Martinrea International Inc ::Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45.Q1 sales fell 3.7 percent to C$1.001 billion.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.44, revenue view C$990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017.Expect Q2 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million to $960 million.Expect q2 adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.49 to $0.53 per share.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.49, revenue view C$1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Martinrea International Inc : Martinrea international inc. Reports record fourth quarter and yearly earnings and announces dividend . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.50 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.36 . Q4 sales c$990.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$929.4 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Martinrea international inc qtrly production sales of $883 million . Expect q1 2017 sales, excluding tooling sales, of $920 million to $960 million . Expect q1 2017 adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.42 to $0.46 per share .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42, revenue view c$987.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Martinrea International Inc : Martinrea International Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and yearly earnings and announces dividend . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$1.50 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.36 . Q4 sales c$990.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$929.4 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Martinrea International Inc : Martinrea International Inc sees Q4 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $860 to $900 million . Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33 to c$0.37 excluding items . Sees adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.33 to $0.37 on a basic and diluted basis for Q4 . Martinrea - Q4 sales expected to be impacted by customer announcement of plant shutdowns to reduce inventory on ford escape and fusion platforms . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Martinrea International - Lower volumes on some Chrysler business will impact net earnings per share for Q4 by approximately 3 to 4 cents . Martinrea International Inc. releases third quarter results and announces dividend . Q3 earnings per share c$0.34 . Q3 sales C$914.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$954.1 million .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Martinrea International Inc : Qtrly sales $1.02 billion versus $984 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.45, revenue view c$1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees Q3 sales, excluding tooling sales, will range from $880 million to $920 million . Says anticipate adjusted net earnings per share will be in range of $0.33 to $0.37 per share for Q3 .Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$965.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Martinrea International Inc declares cash dividend

Martinrea International Inc:A cash dividend of $0.03 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors.Payable to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015 on or about January 15, 2016.