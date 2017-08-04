Edition:
MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)

MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63,522.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-147.85 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs63,670.40
Open
Rs63,670.40
Day's High
Rs63,898.70
Day's Low
Rs63,207.00
Volume
922
Avg. Vol
11,327
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:32am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MRF Ltd :June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 40.61 billion rupees versus 39.56 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:51am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - India's MRF Ltd :Recommended dividend of 54 rupees per share.March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees.March quarter total income 37.78 billion rupees.Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 38.39 billion rupees.Says appointed Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director with immediate effect.Says re-designated Arun Mammen as vice chairman and managing director.  Full Article

MRF approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 03:36am EST 

MRF Ltd : Says approved declaration of a second interim dividend of inr. 3 per equity share .Says approved issue of non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion.  Full Article

MRF Ltd Dec qtr profit down about 30 pct
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 03:31am EST 

Mrf Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.88 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 35.33 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 4.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 35.72 billion rupees.  Full Article

MRF signs MoU with government of Gujarat
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 05:29am EST 

Mrf Ltd : Says signed mou with government of Gujarat . Says proposes to invest INR 45 billion over 10 years . MoU for in-principle intention to set up manufacturing facility in Gujarat .Says funding by internal accurals/debt.  Full Article

MRF Sept-quarter profit falls about 14 pct
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 04:21am EDT 

Mrf Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 3.85 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 36.15 billion rupees . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 36.53 billion rupees .Declared interim dividend of INR 3 per share.  Full Article

MRF June-qtr profit up 2.3 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:58am EDT 

MRF Ltd : June-quarter net profit 4.91 billion rupees; net sales 34.63 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 34.54 billion rupees . Further company coverage [MRF.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

MRF Ltd recommends final dividend
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 05:09am EDT 

MRF Ltd:Recommends final dividend of 94 Indian rupees each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the company.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

