Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)

Merafe Resources quarterly attributable ferrochrome production at 70 kt

Oct 13 (Reuters) - MERAFE RESOURCES LTD ::‍THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 70 KT VERSUS 89 KT YEAR AGO​.

Merafe Resources says Q4 European benchmark ferrochrome price settled at 139USc/stg

Sept 22 (Reuters) - MERAFE RESOURCES LTD ::‍EUROPEAN BENCHMARK FERROCHROME PRICE SETTLED AT 139USC PER POUND FOR Q4, AN INCREASE OF 26.4 PCT FROM 110USC PER POUND PRICE IN Q3​.

Merafe Resources says HEPS up 743 pct to 19.4 cents

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd ::743% INCREASE IN HEPS TO 19.4 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 2.3 CENTS) IN HY.MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MERAFE ("BOARD") DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF R75.3M.7% INCREASE IN REVENUE, TO R2 580 MILLION (JUNE 2016: R2 413 MILLION) IN HY.MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - STAINLESS STEEL PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO REACH 46.3M(2) TONNES IN 2017, REPRESENTING A 1.6%(2) INCREASE YEAR ON YEAR.STRONG CASH GENERATION WITH 30% INCREASE IN CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO R485 MILLION (JUNE 2016: R372 MILLION) HY.MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - ANNUAL GROWTH RATES FROM 2017 TO 2021 ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 4.3%(2), INDICATING STRONG DEMAND PROSPECTS FOR CHROME.

Merafe Resources sees HEPS for six months to June between 17.9-20.9 cents

July 14 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd ::Sees heps of between 17.9 cents and 20.9 cents for six months ended 30 june 2017.Merafe resources - merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from glencore merafe chrome venture for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by 10%.

Merafe Resources says Q3 ‍European benchmark ferrochrome price settled at 110USc per pound

June 23 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd ::Third quarter 2017 ferrochrome price announcement .‍European benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at 110USc per pound for Q3 of 2017, a decrease of 28.6% from Q2​.

Merafe Resources says Q1 chrome venture up 10 percent

Merafe Resources Ltd : Chrome venture ( venture) for q1 of 2017 increased by 10% compared to comparative period . Q1 attributable ferrochrome production 113 kt versus 103 kt year ago .Increase is attributable to improved performances across venture's furnaces,restarting of Rustenburg furnace 5 in second half of 2016..

Merafe announces Q2 ferrochrome pricing

Merafe Resources Ltd : Second quarter 2017 Ferrochrome price announcement .European Benchmark ferrochrome price has been settled at 154usc per pound for Q2, down 6.7 pct from 165usc per pound price in Q1.

Merafe Resources reports 53 pct rise in FY HEPS to 21.2 cents

Merafe Resources Ltd : 53% increase in FY HEPS to 21.2 cents . final FY dividend of 4 cents per share . remain on track to achieving our strategy of further reducing Merafe debt and increasing dividends . company intends to pay a stable dividend of a minimum of 30% of headline earnings at least once a year .FY revenue 5.7 billion rand versus 4.43 billion rand.

Merafe sees full-year HEPS up 44 pct to 69 pct

Merafe Resources Ltd : Attributable ferrochrome production from glencore merafe chrome venture for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 increased by 4 pct versus last year .Sees FY HEPS of between 20.0 cents and 23.5 cents, which is an increase of between 44 pct and 69 pct.

Merafe 9-months attributable ferrochrome production up 3 pct

Merafe Resources Ltd : Merafe Resources - attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe chrome venture for first 9 months up 3% .Increase was primarily attributable to additional production from project lion ii furnaces.