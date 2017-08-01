Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)
15.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+0.19%)
$15.53
$15.50
$15.60
$15.43
12,569
20,055
$16.21
$12.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
May 2 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential REIT announces Q2 results
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust acquires ottawa apartment building for $67 mln
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust:American residential reit acquires Ottawa apartment building for $67 million.American residential real estate investment-acquisition financed by cash,mortgage in principal amount of $38.6 million for term 10 years. Full Article
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT, Morguard Corp complete acquisition of U.S. multi-suite residential property
Aug 18 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :