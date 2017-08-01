Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morguard North American Residential Reit basic FFO of $0.32 per unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :Morguard North American Residential Reit announces 2017 second quarter results.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - basic FFO of $0.32 per unit for three months ended June 30, 2017.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ffo per unit - diluted $0.31.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment - for 3 months ended june 30, consolidated adjusted noi increased by $2.8 million to $31.0 million.

Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

May 2 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :Morguard North American Residential REIT announces 2017 first quarter results.Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - Basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016..Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit - diluted $0.29.

Morguard North American Residential REIT announces Q2 results

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard North American Residential REIT announces 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly aFFO per unit $0.23 . Basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended june 30, 2016 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust acquires ottawa apartment building for $67 mln

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust:American residential reit acquires Ottawa apartment building for $67 million.American residential real estate investment-acquisition financed by cash,mortgage in principal amount of $38.6 million for term 10 years.