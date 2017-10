Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD AGREED TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EURO PER SHARE ON OCTOBER 25.

Merlin Properties buys office building in Lisbon for 60.3 mln euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY BUYS FROM NOVO BANCO OFFICE BUILDING IN LISBON FOR 60.3 MLN EUROS.SAYS BUILDING HAS 63 PERCENT OCCUPANCY RATE.

Merlin Properties H1 net profit nearly doubles to 421.4 mln euros YoY

Sept 22 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::H1 TOTAL REVENUE 242.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 158.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 GROSS RENTS 235.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 154.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 168.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 128.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 421.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 211.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.EPRA NAV 11.89 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE 2017 VERSUS 10.60 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE 2016.DPS GUIDANCE UPGRADED FROM 0.44 EURO PER SHARE TO 0.46 EURO PER SHARE (+4.6 PERCENT).

BBVA increases stake in Metrovacesa to 29.5 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::SAYS TRANSFERS PLOTS OF LAND WORTH 431 MILLION EUROS TO METROVACESA SA, TAKES PART IN NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE.INCREASES STAKE IN METROVACESA TO 29.50 PERCENT FROM 20.52 PERCENT.‍​.

Merlin buys its shares for 35 mln euros within divestment process carried out by Banco Popular

May 18 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::BUYS 0.70 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF DIVESTMENT PROCESS CARRIED OUT BY BANCO POPULAR SA IN RELATION TO ITS STAKE IN MERLIN.THE TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO 35.4 MILLION EUROS.

Banco Popular sells 2.86 pct of Merlin Properties for 143.8 mln euros

May 18 (Reuters) - BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CLOSED THE PLACEMENT OF 2.86 PERCENT (13.4 MILLION SHARES) OF MERLIN PROPERTIES FOR 10.725 EUROS PER SHARE, A TOTAL OF 143.8 MILLION EUROS.

Merlin Properties issues 600 mln euro unsecured bonds

May 18 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD AGREED TO ISSUE UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAM AND FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, UNSUBORDINATED ORDINARY BONDS FOR 600 MILLION EUROS.THE NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.417 PERCENT OF ITS NOMINAL VALUE, WITH A MATURITY OF EIGHT YEARS AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.75 PERCENT PAYABLE IN ARREARS EVERY YEAR.SUBSCRIPTION AND PAYMENT OF THE NOTES IS EXPECTED ON MAY 26.

Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties

May 17 (Reuters) - BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA ::PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES.

Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 66.6 MLN EUROS VS 45.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO.Q1 EBITDA 99.4 MLN EUROS VS 67.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO.EPRA NAV 11.36 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2017 VS 9.96 EUROS/SHR AT END-MARCH 2016.SAYS AFFO (0.15 EUROS/SHR IN Q1) ON TRACK TO MEET FULL FY GUIDANCE (0.55 EUROS/SHR).

Merlin to propose extra dividend of 0.099 eur/shr

April 21 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA ::Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve.