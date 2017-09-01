Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mr Price says in first four months of FY2018 retail sales up 6.2 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd :FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, RETAIL SALES GREW BY 6.2% TO R6.5BN.RETAIL SALES FOR THREE-WEEK PERIOD FROM 6 TO AUGUST 26, WERE UP 6.8% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES 4.8%.

Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Limited ::Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year.Fy total revenue increased 0.7 pct to r19.8bn.Fy merchandise gross profit margin decreased 1.3 pct to 40.6 pct.Fy free cash flow increased 131 pct to r1.8bn.Final dividend of 438.8c per share up 4.7 pct.Annual dividend per share has been maintained at 667c.

Mr Price Group says Q3 total retail sales down 0.5 percent

Mr Price Group Limited : During q3, on a statutory reporting basis, group recorded growth in retail sales and other income of 0.4 pct to 6.4 bn rand over corresponding period in prior year . Total retail sales of 6.1 bn rand (including franchise) were 0.5 pct lower (comparable stores -2.9 pct) than corresponding period . Cash sales, which constitute 83.2 pct of total sales, decreased by 0.5 pct. . As anticipated, difficult trading environment referred to at previous reporting periods, has extended into h2 . Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange rate has resulted in a very competitive retail environment . Retail selling price inflation for period was 10.8 pct. . Looking ahead, any improvement in economic growth and consumer health is likely to be gradual. . Group is hopeful that a more settled economic environment will aid planning and result in lower merchandise input costs .Early positive signs of focused effort, particularly on mrp apparel and miladys merchandise and credit sales are encouraging.

S.African clothing retailer Mr Price's 26-week retail sales up 0.4 pct to r8.6 bln

Mr Price Group Ltd : For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 normalised diluted headline earnings per share of 360.4 cents, down 4.9 pct from prior year . Interim dividend of 228.2c per share is down 8 pct and is based on an increased interim payout ratio of 63 pct . Total revenue grew by 1.5 pct to r9.2bn with retail sales increasing by 0.4 pct (comparable stores -3.2 pct) to r8.6bn . Selling price inflation was 11.4 pct and unit sales were 10.2 pct lower . Merchandise gross margin decreased by 0.9 pct to 39.8 pct . Much will depend on Christmas trading period and when major sales of summer merchandise in apparel sector start . For the 26 weeks ended 1 October 2016 diluted HEPS of 351.2c was 13.7 pct lower than corresponding period. . Cash sales grew by 1.9 pct and constitute 82.6 pct of total sales .Expect trading conditions to remain difficult in second half with no relief in sight for embattled consumer.

Mr Price says unlikely HY earnings will exceed previous year

Mr Price Group Ltd : JSE: MRP - trading update for the 18 weeks ended Aug. 6 2016 . During first 18 weeks of financial year ending 1 april 2017, mr price group recorded growth of 2.3 pct in retail sales . Other income, mainly from financial services and cellular operations, grew by 29.6% over the period . Says warm weather at start of winter and higher prices from weaker rand inhibited sales . Recent winter season has been most difficult we have experienced in well over a decade. .Given soft winter and weak trading environment over past 18 weeks it is unlikely that earnings for half-year to september will exceed previous year.

Mr Price Group says FY diluted HEPS up 17.1 pct

Mr Price Group Ltd : Increases in diluted headline earnings per share of 17.1 pct to 1 012.9 cents for 53 weeks to April 2 . Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 April 2016, an increase of 13.7 pct . Consumer environment is expected to remain challenging in next financial year . FY total revenue grew by 8.4 pct to r19.6bn, with retail sales increasing by 8 pct(comparable stores 4.2 pct) to r18.7bn . FY group gross profit margin of 41.4 pct was 0.2 pct lower than last year .A weak exchange rate impacts all apparel retailers and higher product inflation in first half is expected to impact unit growth.

Mr Price says diluted HEPS for 53 wks to April 2 of 1012.9 cents

Mr Price Group Ltd : jse: mrp - final trading statement and final cash dividend declaration for the 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016 . Diluted heps for 53 weeks 1012.9 cents .Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016, an increase of 13.7%.