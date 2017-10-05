Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year.Says August passenger cars sales of 115,897 vehicles versus 90,269 vehicles last year.Says August total domestic sales of 152,000 vehicles versus 119,931 vehicles last year.Says August export sales of 11,701 vehicles versus 12,280 vehicles last year.

Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year.Says July passenger cars sales of 111,803 vehicles versus 93,634 vehicles last year.Says July total domestic sales of 154,001 vehicles versus 125,778 vehicles last year.Says July export sales of 11,345 vehicles versus 11,338 vehicles last year.

Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1.In quarter, there was one-off impact of compensation to dealers for tax loss incurred on vehicles in stock at time of transitioning to GST.

Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 17.01 billion rupees.June quarter total income 204.60 billion rupees versus 174.84 billion rupees last year.

Maruti Suzuki India May total sales up 11.3 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says May total sales of 136962 vehicles versus 123,034 vehicles last year.Says May total domestic sales of 130676 vehicles versus 113,162 vehicles last year.May passenger cars sales of 95047 vehicles versus 87,402 vehicles last year.Says May export sales of 6286 vehicles versus 9,872 vehicles last year.

Dena Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki India for retail financing of manufactured vehicles

May 26 (Reuters) - Dena Bank ::Says ties up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited(MSIL) for retail financing of manufactured vehicles.

Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production .Suzuki Motor's third Gujarat production line will raise total Indian output capacity to about 2.25 million vehicles, roughly 30% above current tally.

Maruti Suzuki India exec: 2017/18 CAPEX seen at 45 bln rupees

April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India :Exec says 2017/18 CAPEX seen at 45 billion rupees.

Maruti Suzuki India March-qtr net profit up about 16 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :March quarter net profit 17.09 billion rupees.March quarter total revenue from operations 207.51 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend INR 75/share.March quarter net profit 14.76 billion rupees year ago as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations INR 172.38 billion rupees.