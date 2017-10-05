Edition:
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS)

MRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,731.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-52.95 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs7,784.05
Open
Rs7,803.00
Day's High
Rs7,803.00
Day's Low
Rs7,690.00
Volume
115,449
Avg. Vol
407,134
52-wk High
Rs8,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,765.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 03:25am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 12:44am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year.Says August passenger cars sales of 115,897 vehicles versus 90,269 vehicles last year.Says August total domestic sales of 152,000 vehicles versus 119,931 vehicles last year.Says August export sales of 11,701 vehicles versus 12,280 vehicles last year.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:00am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year.Says July passenger cars sales of 111,803 vehicles versus 93,634 vehicles last year.Says July total domestic sales of 154,001 vehicles versus 125,778 vehicles last year.Says July export sales of 11,345 vehicles versus 11,338 vehicles last year.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses‍​
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:13am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses‍​ in Q1.In quarter, there was one-off impact of compensation to dealers for tax loss incurred on vehicles in stock at time of transitioning to GST.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:07am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ::June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 17.01 billion rupees.June quarter total income 204.60 billion rupees versus 174.84 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India May total sales up 11.3 pct
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 01:26am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :Says May total sales of 136962 vehicles versus 123,034 vehicles last year.Says May total domestic sales of 130676 vehicles versus 113,162 vehicles last year.May passenger cars sales of 95047 vehicles versus 87,402 vehicles last year.Says May export sales of 6286 vehicles versus 9,872 vehicles last year.  Full Article

Dena Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki India for retail financing of manufactured vehicles
Friday, 26 May 2017 05:49am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Dena Bank ::Says ties up with Maruti Suzuki India Limited(MSIL) for retail financing of manufactured vehicles.  Full Article

Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:15pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production .Suzuki Motor's third Gujarat production line will raise total Indian output capacity to about 2.25 million vehicles, roughly 30% above current tally.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India exec: 2017/18 CAPEX seen at 45 bln rupees
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:38am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India :Exec says 2017/18 CAPEX seen at 45 billion rupees.  Full Article

Maruti Suzuki India March-qtr net profit up about 16 pct
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 04:01am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd :March quarter net profit 17.09 billion rupees.March quarter total revenue from operations 207.51 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend INR 75/share.March quarter net profit 14.76 billion rupees year ago as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations INR 172.38 billion rupees.  Full Article

BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct

* Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0B5EE Further company coverage:

