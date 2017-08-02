Edition:
United States

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)

MRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$14.60
Open
$14.60
Day's High
$14.60
Day's Low
$14.36
Volume
26,187
Avg. Vol
21,782
52-wk High
$16.04
52-wk Low
$13.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:50pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ::Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2017 second quarter results.Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - trust's fully diluted ffo for three months ended june 30, 2017 $0.38 per unit.  Full Article

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 08:45am EST 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid . Notice provides co may, during 12 month period commencing Feb. 7, 2017 & ending Feb. 6, 2018,purchase for cancellation up to 3 million units .Co may purchase for cancellation up to $11.5 million principal amount of 4.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec. 31, 2021.  Full Article

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 Q2 results
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 second quarter results .Qtrly diluted FFO $0.57 per unit.  Full Article

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 12:00pm EST 

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of Dec.Payable on Dec. 31 to unitholders of record as at Dec. 15.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Morguard Corp increases ownership position in Morguard REIT

* Morguard Corporation increases ownership position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

» More MRT_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials