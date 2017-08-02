Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ::Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2017 second quarter results.Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - trust's fully diluted ffo for three months ended june 30, 2017 $0.38 per unit.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust - : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid . Notice provides co may, during 12 month period commencing Feb. 7, 2017 & ending Feb. 6, 2018,purchase for cancellation up to 3 million units .Co may purchase for cancellation up to $11.5 million principal amount of 4.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec. 31, 2021.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 Q2 results

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust : Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces 2016 second quarter results .Qtrly diluted FFO $0.57 per unit.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust:Declares distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of Dec.Payable on Dec. 31 to unitholders of record as at Dec. 15.