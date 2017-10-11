Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro.Says ‍value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million​.Says‍ repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets​.Says‍ transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors​.

Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard.Says co's unit to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard for proceeds of about $650 million .Says Metro Holdings has agreed to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard at a price per share of $57.17​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds will be used to finance previously announced business combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc (Jean Coutu).Says Metro Holdings entered deal with Couche-Tard for repurchase for cancellation 4.4 million class B multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17per share​.Says ‍co's unit to sell to Caisse De Dépôt Et Placements Du Québec 11.4 million class A multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17​/share.Says following sales, repurchase, Metro Holdings to have about 3.9% of issued, outstanding class A multiple voting shares in capital of Couche-Tard​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds to be used to finance combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu, reduce Metro's committed bank facilities​.

Metro announces $400-mln investment in its Ontario distribution network

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc : :Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network.Metro - ‍will modernize operations in Toronto between 2018 and 2023 by building new fresh distribution facility and new frozen distribution facility​.Metro - ‍decision to automate part of distribution network will result in loss of about 180 full-time, 100 part-time positions starting in 2021​.

METRO INC DECLARES ‍QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1625 PER COMMON SHARE​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::METRO INC - ‍QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $ 0.1625 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017​.METRO INC - ‍QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 16.1 % OVER SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​.

Metro to acquire the Jean Coutu Group Inc for $4.5 bln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Metro Inc : :Metro Inc to acquire the Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc for $4.5 billion.Metro Inc - ‍$75 million in expected synergies within three years from deal​.Metro Inc - ‍two jean coutu group nominees will join metro's board of directors​.Metro Inc - to buy all outstanding Jean Coutu class a subordinate voting shares, Jean Coutu group class B shares for $24.50/Jean Coutu Group share​.Metro Inc - ‍combined business will have an overall network of more than 1,300 stores in Canada​.Metro Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, Jean Coutu Group shareholders to get consideration which will consist 75% in cash, 25% in Metro common shares​.Metro Inc - ‍combination expected to be accretive to metro eps (adjusted for intangible amortization from combination) and to free cash flow per share​.Metro - ‍jean Coutu shareholders to get either $24.50 in cash or 0.61006 share of co for each Jean Coutu share held, subject in each case to pro ration​.Metro Inc - ‍metro intends to reduce committed bank facilities through permanent financing and sale of certain assets​.Metro inc - ‍giving full effect to pro ration, consideration of each jean coutu group share represents $18.38 in cash and 0.15251 common share of metro​.Metro inc - ‍termination fee of $135 million payable to metro in certain circumstances​.Metro inc - ‍metro has access to aggregate committed bank facilities of $3.4 billion to finance cash portion of transaction consideration​.

Metro Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.78

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Metro Inc :Metro reports 2017 third quarter results.Q3 earnings per share C$0.78.Q3 sales C$4.073 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$4.05 billion.Q3 same store sales fell 0.2 percent.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Estimate impact of increase in minimum wage recently announced in Ontario to be approximately $45 to $50 million on an annualized basis for 2018.

Metro Inc agrees to acquire majority interest in MissFresh Inc.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Metro Inc :Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in MissFresh Inc.MissFresh's three co-founders will retain 30 percent of capital and continue to take an active part in company's management with existing team.

METRO Q2 earnings per share C$0.56

April 25 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.56.Q2 sales rose 0.7 percent to c$2.902 billion.Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Metro Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1625 per common share , an increase of 16.1% over dividend declared for same quarter last year.

Metro Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

Metro Inc : Metro reports 2017 first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.58 . Q1 sales C$2.971 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.01 billion . Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly fully diluted net earnings per share of $0.58.

Metro reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.72

Metro Inc : Metro reports 2016 third-quarter results . Q3 sales C$4.015 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.99 billion . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share C$0.72 .Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent.