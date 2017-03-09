MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA)
MRVE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
14.09BRL
20 Oct 2017
14.09BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.39 (+2.85%)
R$ 0.39 (+2.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.70
R$ 13.70
Open
R$ 13.80
R$ 13.80
Day's High
R$ 14.11
R$ 14.11
Day's Low
R$ 13.66
R$ 13.66
Volume
5,026,500
5,026,500
Avg. Vol
3,519,139
3,519,139
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 10.44
R$ 10.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MRV Q4 gaap loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations
Mrv Communications Inc