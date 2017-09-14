WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morrisons expects impact of inflation to start to unwind at end of 2017-18 year

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Morrisons :CEO says expects impact of inflation to start to unwind at end of 2017-18 year.CEO says saw "slight shift in demand" for own brand versus brands in H1.

Morrisons shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead"

Morrisons : FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher . CEO says inflation was zero in Q4 . CEO says Wednesday's UK government budget statement was "relatively benign for consumers" .Shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead".

Morrisons comfortable with analysts' consensus profit forecasts

Morrisons : CFO says comfortable with analysts' consensus forecasts for 2016-17 profit . CEO says "we intend to keep crunching prices in Q4", deflation "is still alive in the business" Further company coverage: [nL8N1D41OZ] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

WM Morrison completes sale of 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc : Morrisons sells its stake in Fresh Direct .Has completed sale of its 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct for 45 million stg in cash.

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Morrisons announces indicative tender offer results

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :Expects to set aggregate consideration amount at approximately £152,000,000, which excludes company's derivative costs.