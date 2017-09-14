Edition:
United States

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

MRW.L on London Stock Exchange

235.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.30 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
234.90
Open
235.90
Day's High
236.00
Day's Low
234.40
Volume
7,260,407
Avg. Vol
10,505,833
52-wk High
254.40
52-wk Low
210.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morrisons expects impact of inflation to start to unwind at end of 2017-18 year
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 02:25am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Morrisons :CEO says expects impact of inflation to start to unwind at end of 2017-18 year.CEO says saw "slight shift in demand" for own brand versus brands in H1.  Full Article

Morrisons shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead"
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

Morrisons : FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher . CEO says inflation was zero in Q4 . CEO says Wednesday's UK government budget statement was "relatively benign for consumers" .Shares down 2.8 percent after firm warns of "uncertainties ahead".  Full Article

Morrisons comfortable with analysts' consensus profit forecasts
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 03:36am EDT 

Morrisons : CFO says comfortable with analysts' consensus forecasts for 2016-17 profit . CEO says "we intend to keep crunching prices in Q4", deflation "is still alive in the business" Further company coverage: [nL8N1D41OZ] (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

WM Morrison completes sale of 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 11:00am EDT 

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc : Morrisons sells its stake in Fresh Direct .Has completed sale of its 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct for 45 million stg in cash.  Full Article

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 02:39am EDT 

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.  Full Article

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 02:55am EDT 

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Morrisons announces indicative tender offer results
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 06:15am EDT 

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :Expects to set aggregate consideration amount at approximately £152,000,000, which excludes company's derivative costs.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC News

BRIEF-WM Morrison Supermarkets launches sterling and euro tender offer

* ‍TENDER OFFERS FOR SAFEWAY'S £200 MILLION 6.1 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018, EUR 700 MILLION 2.250 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020, £400 MILLION 3.5 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2026​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More MRW.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials