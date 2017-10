Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MARSA MAROC SA ::H1 REVENUE MAD 1.27 BILLION VERSUS MAD 1.28 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​.H1 OPERATING INCOME MAD 373 MILLION VERSUS MAD 430 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE MAD 259 MILLION VERSUS MAD 286 MILLION YEAR AGO.TREND IN ACTIVITY AND REVENUE SHOULD CONTINUE IN H2 AND FOR FY SHOULD REACH SIMILAR LEVELS TO THE ONES AT END 2016.‍​.