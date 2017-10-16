Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​.Microsoft - ‍​CFO Amy Hood's 2017 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing.Microsoft says chief legal officer Bradford Smith‍​'s fy 2017 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2016.Microsoft - 2017 total compensation for ‍jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP, president, global sales, marketing and operations, was $18.3 million.

Microsoft, Amazon.com announce Gluon, making deep learning accessible to all developers

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc :Microsoft - Amazon.com and Microsoft announce Gluon, making deep learning accessible to all developers.

Microsoft collaborates with EY to launch EY synapse automotive​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp ::Ey-Announces that it is collaborating with Microsoft to launch EY Synapse automotive, a broad data analytics solution for automotive industry​.

Accenture, Microsoft and Avanade expand strategic alliance to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc :Accenture Plc - ‍collaborating through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement to develop cyber defense solutions​.

Dell EMC, General Dynamics and Microsoft awarded $1 bln contract

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp ::Dell EMC, General Dynamics and Microsoft awarded $1 billion contract to advance USAF's it transformation.Dell EMC - co, General Dynamics, Microsoft awarded $1 billion five-year U.S. Air force contract to implement a cloud hosted enterprise services program​.

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors.Increases quarterly dividend by 7.6 percent to $0.42 per share.Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​.Microsoft - ‍G. Mason Morfit, president and chief investment officer of ValueAct Capital, will not seek re-election to board​.Microsoft - ‍adding Johnston increases Microsoft's board to 13 members.​.

Adobe, Microsoft expand partnership on e-commerce signatures

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc :Adobe and Microsoft expand strategic partnership to drive e-signatures and collaboration among teams in the cloud.Microsoft - ‍Beginning Thursday, Adobe Sign is Microsoft's "preferred e-signature solution" across company's portfolio​.Microsoft - ‍Adobe will make Microsoft Azure its preferred cloud platform for Adobe Sign​.

Spectra7 expects record Q3 revenues as Windows 10 mixed reality headsets start to ship

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc :Spectra7 expects record revenues in Q3 as Windows 10 mixed reality headsets start to ship.Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍additional PC OEMS are in early stages of production with volume expected to begin in Q4 of 2017​.

Samsung Electronics America announces exclusive U.S. partnership with Xbox

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS>:Samsung Electronics America says exclusive U.S. marketing, retail partnership with Xbox to utilize Samsung's lineup of QLED TVs as 4K TV partner for Xbox One X.

Microsoft to collaborate with Amazon "to help Alexa and Cortana talk to each other"

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft :Says Amazon and Microsoft collaborate "to help Alexa and Cortana talk to each other​".