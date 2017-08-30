Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Discovery Air Inc appoints new CEO

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Air Inc :Discovery Air Inc appoints new CEO.Says Alan D. Torrie appointed CEO.Discovery Air Inc - ‍Paul Bouchard will remain in his role as president of Discovery Air Defence Services Inc​.Discovery Air Inc - ‍Torrie succeeds Jacob Shavit as CEO​.Discovery Air Inc - Al Martin continues to serve as president of Great Slave Helicopters Ltd and president of Air Tindi Ltd.Discovery Air Inc - ‍ Torrie was most recently president and chief executive officer of Morneau Shepell​.Discovery Air Inc - ‍Shavit will remain as an advisor to corporation​.

Morneau Shepell reports 7.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc -:Morneau Shepell reports 2017 second quarter financial results; Michele Trogni appointed to board of directors.Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly revenue increased by 7.7 per cent to $160.8 million.Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly profit increased by 54.4 percent to $12.5 million.

Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap as CEO

May 5 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc : :Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap to his new role as president and ceo.Stephen Liptrap succeeds Alan Torrie who retired from position yesterday.

Morneau Shepell Q1 revenue $157.8 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc :Morneau Shepell reports 2017 first quarter financial results.Qtrly revenue of $157.8 million increased 5.8 per cent.Stephen Liptrap begins new role as president and CEO.Morneau Shepell Inc - company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share.Qtrly profit $8.1 million versus $7 million.

Morneau Shepell announces CEO succession

Morneau Shepell Inc : Morneau Shepell announces ceo succession; reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results . Morneau Shepell Inc - Alan Torrie, president and CEO of Morneau Shepell announces retirement; Stephen Liptrap to become president and ceo . Stephen Liptrap to become president and CEO . Morneau Shepell Inc - adoption of ordinary course shareholder rights plan also announced . Qtrly revenue $149.1 million versus $145.7 million . Board sets trigger at 20 per cent in shareholder rights plan .Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly profit $5.7 million versus $2.4 million.

Morneau Shepell completes acquisition of Longpré

Morneau Shepell Inc : Morneau Shepell further solidifies its EFAP leadership position with acquisition of Longpré . Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition represents less than one per cent of Morneau Shepell's revenue .Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition not expected to have a material impact on company's financial performance.

Morneau Shepell reports 5 pct Q2 rev increase

Morneau Shepell Inc : Morneau shepell reports 2016 second quarter financial results . Morneau shepell inc qtrly adjusted ebitda increased by $1.5 million to $29.5 million . Morneau shepell inc qtrly revenue of $149.3 million was a 4.8 per cent increase .Maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share..

Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering

Morneau Shepell Inc : Debentures will be offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture by way of short form prospectus in each of provinces of canada . Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and dec 31 each year . Debentures will mature on june 30, 2021 and may be redeemed by co , in certain circumstances, on or after june 30, 2019 .Morneau shepell inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures.

Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering

Morneau Shepell Inc : Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and december 31 each year . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially repay indebtedness under its credit facility . Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into common shares at a conversion price of $25.10 per share .Morneau Shepell Inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures.

Morneau Shepell says Q1 revenue rose 7.8 pct to C$149.1 mln

Morneau Shepell Inc :Q1 revenue rose 7.8 percent to c$149.1 million.