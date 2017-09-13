Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Massmart says Raboijane Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director of company

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd ::RABOIJANE MOSES KGOSANA RESIGNED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June

July 17 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd ::Sales Update For The 26 Weeks To 25 June 2017 .‍Massmart's total sales for 26 weeks to 25 June 2017 amounted to 42.5 bln rand, representing an increase of 0.5 pct​.Comparable store sales decreased by 1.6 pct. Product inflation is estimated at 3.2 pct for the 26 weeks to June 25.26 weeks to 25 June, total and comparable sales growths from South African stores were 1.7 pct and -0.2 pct respectively​.Total and comparable sales growths from our ex-SA stores in rands were -11.9 pct and -14.1 pct respectively 26 weeks to June 25.

Massmart says for first 21 weeks of 2017 FY comparable sales declined by 1.9 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd :For first 21 weeks of 2017 FY, total sales growth was 0.3% and comparable sales declined by 1.9%, with year-to-date sales inflation of 4.4%.Current levels of political, business and consumer uncertainty make it difficult to provide any useful trading expectations for remainder of 2017.Do not expect SA consumer economy to show any noticeable improvement during this time.

Massmart reports FY diluted HEPS of 587.6 cents

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Massmart's FY total sales were 91.3 bln rand, an increase of 7.7 pct over prior year . FY comparable stores' sales growth was 5.4 pct . FY headline earnings and headline earnings per share (eps) increased by 15.6 pct and 15.8 pct respectively . Gross final cash dividend of 224.80 cents per share, in respect of year ended December 2016 has been declared . FY headline eps 597.8 cents versus 516.3 cents .FY diluted headline eps 587.6 cents versus 508.8 cents.

Massmart 44-weeks sales rise 7.6 pct to 73.2 bln rand

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Jse: Msm - Sales Update For The 44 Weeks To 30 October 2016 . Total sales for 44 weeks to 30 October 2016 increased to r73.2 billion, representing growth of 7.6 pct over prior year 44-week period . Comparable stores' sales increased by 5.3 pct. Product inflation is estimated at 6.4 pct . Sales growths have declined, reflective of tough trading conditions in South Africa and, more recently, in most african countries where we have stores . Although slowing marginally food and liquor sales continued to perform well and massbuild is showing signs of a sales recovery. .General merchandise sales remain compromised by low consumer confidence, drought-affected food inflation and higher-priced imported products.

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal rejects appeal to delay Massmart hearing

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Rejected application by Shoprite Checkers, Pick ‘N Pay Retailers and Spar Group to delay a hearing into an application by Massmart . Retailers argued in July this year that matter should only be heard after the completion of the inquiry being conducted by Competition Commission into grocery sector (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Massmart says HEPS for 26 weeks to June 26 up 19 pct

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Interim results for the 26 weeks ended June 26 2016 . Sales for 26 weeks to June 26 42.31 bln rand up by 8.7 pct . Operating profit for 26 weeks to June 26 before interest 819.1 mln rand up by 19.5 pct . Total dividend per share 74.1 cents down by 49.2 pct . Headline earnings before forex for 26 weeks to June 26 at 406.0 mln rand, up by 14.2 pct . Headline earnings and headline EPS increased by 19.0 pct and 19.3 pct respectively over prior period . For 34 weeks to August 21 2016, total sales increased by 8.3 pct and comparable sales increased by 5.9 pct . Trading conditions in most non-SA countries where we have stores are unlikely to deteriorate further provided there are no exogenous shocks .Should currency strengthen and food pricing move into disinflation, it is possible trading in 2017 may be relatively better than 2016.

Massmart sales for 26 weeks to June 26 up 8.7 pct to 42.3 bln rand

Massmart Holdings Ltd : Comparable store sales increased by 6.4% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 . Annual product inflation estimated at 5.8% for the 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 . Total sales for 26 weeks to 26 june 2016 increased to r42.3 billion, representing growth of 8.7% .Sales growths in five-week period since 22 may hurt by further weakness in certain african countries' currencies, unrest in tshwane.

Massmart says sales grow at 9 pct over first 21 weeks of financial year

Massmart Holdings Ltd : For first 21 weeks of 2016 financial year, Massmart's total sales growth is 9.0 pct and comparable sales growth 6.7%, with year-to-date sales inflation of 5.4% .During 2016 we plan to open a net total of 13 new stores representing net space growth of 3.1%, and have already opened 7 stores, most reporting very strong sales.