MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)

MAS Real Estate says Morné Wilken to take over as CEO effective Jan 1, 2018

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC ::‍ANNOUNCE MORNÉ WILKEN WILL BE TAKING OVER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MAS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018​.‍LUKAS NAKOS WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL MORNÉ'S ARRIVAL​.

MAS Real Estate announces listing of shares after book build

Sept 28 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC ::‍FOLLOWING BOOK BUILD, TOTAL OF 77 541 988 NEW SHARES WERE LISTED TODAY ON EURO MTF MARKET OF LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE, JSE MAIN BOARD​.

MAS Real Estate announces equity raise through issue of ordinary shares

Sept 14 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC ::ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES; EQUITY RAISE IS SUBJECT TO PRICING ACCEPTABLE TO MAS​.MAS REAL ESTATE INC: ‍JAVA CAPITAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ​.

MAS Real Estate sees FY distribution per share between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct higher

Mas Real Estate Inc : Trading statement . Total FY distribution per share will be between 4,40 and 4,50 euro cents, being between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct higher . Sees total distribution per share for year ended 30 June 2016 will be between 4,40 and 4,50 euro cents, up between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct .Final distribution per share will therefore be between 2,13 and 2,23 euro cents.