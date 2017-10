ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal SA ::Arcelormittal announces offers to purchase for cash up to $1,250,000,000 combined aggregate purchase price of the outstanding notes listed below.Arcelormittal sa - ‍notes may be validly tendered at any time on or before 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on October 26, 2017, unless extended​.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal :Says German cartel authorities searched its offices in late august on suspected antitrust violations.

July 28 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA ::WILL INVEST 96 MILLION EUROS ON ITS SITES IN FLORANGE (MOSELLE) AND DUNKERQUE (NORD).

July 27 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal :Arcelormittal cfo says steel imports into europe from january to may are up 13 percent.Arcelormittal cfo says chinese steel exports down, but still very significant.

July 27 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA ::ARCELORMITTAL UPS GLOBAL APPARENT STEEL CONSUMPTION FORECAST TO +2.5-3.0% IN 2017 (VERSUS. +0.5-1.5% FORECAST IN FEB)‍​.ARCELORMITTAL SAYS GLOBAL OVERCAPACITY REMAINS A THREAT TO SUSTAINABLE RETURNS ON CAPITAL‍​.ARCELORMITTAL SAYS H1'17 STRONGEST FIRST HALF EBITDA SINCE 2012.ARCELORMITTAL SAYS DEMAND IN CORE MARKETS IS GROWING, WITH PMI READINGS CURRENTLY AT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2011.ARCELORMITTAL SAYS SHIPMENTS IN H2 WILL FOLLOW STRONGER THAN NORMAL SEASONAL PATTERN.

July 27 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA :‍:Q2 NET INCOME OF $1.3 BILLION .Q2 SALES $ 17.24‍​ BILLION VERSUS $16.59 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.‍1H 2017 EBITDA OF $4.3 BILLION​.ARCELORMITTAL SA Q2 REUTERS POLL: SALES $16.59 BILLION; EBITDA $2.14 BILLION; NET PROFIT $1.09 BILLION; STEEL SHIPMENTS 21.7 MT.Q2 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT $ ‍1.32 BILLION VERSUS $1.09 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 EBITDA/ TONNE $ 98‍​ VERSUS $80 YEAR AGO.2Q 2017 IRON ORE SHIPMENTS OF 15.2MT (-0.9% YOY).Q2 CRUDE STEEL PRODUCTION ‍​ 23.2 MT VERSUS 23.1 MT YEAR AGO.STEEL SHIPMENTS IN 2H 2017 WILL BE HIGHER THAN WOULD NORMALLY BE SUGGESTED BY SEASONALITY ALONE.‍​.Q2 STEEL SHIPMENTS ‍​ 21.5 MT VERSUS 21.7 MT IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 IRON ORE SHIPPED AT MARKET PRICE ‍​ 9.5 MT VERSUS 9.6 MT YEAR AGO.CAPEX EXPECTATION FOR 2017 REMAINS AT $2.9 BILLION (FROM $2.4 BILLION IN 2016)‍​.FOR 2017 EXPECTS LOWER CASH TAXES AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO FUND PENSIONS AND OTHER CASH EXPENSES TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE‍​.EXPECTS A FULL YEAR 2017 INVESTMENT IN WORKING CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION (AS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION).‍​.‍NOW EXPECTS THAT CASH NEEDS OF BUSINESS IN 2017 TO BE C. $4.6 BILLION​.EXPECTS INTEREST EXPENSE TO DECLINE TO $0.8 BILLION IN 2017 (AS COMPARED TO $0.9 BILLION FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND $1.1 BILLION IN FY 2016)‍​.

July 25 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA ::PUBLISHES MAIN CONCLUSIONS OF ITS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INTO DEPOSITION OF RESIDUES IN FLORANGE.CONCLUDED INVESTIGATION INTERNALLY AND WITH ITS SUBCONTRACTORS ACCORDING TO ALLEGATIONS ON CO DUMPING "ACID" INTO THE WILD.MAIN POINTS OF THE INVESTIGATION SUBMITTED TO AUTHORITIES.SAYS FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST X IN CONNECTION WITH THESE ALLEGATIONS AND SAYS WORKS CLOSELY WITH POLICE AND JUDICIARY.

July 18 (Reuters) - HIOLLE INDUSTRIES SA ::REGISTERS ORDER OF EUR 3.9 MILLION FOR MODERNIZATION OF FRENCH STEEL INDUSTRY.FRENCH STEEL INDUSTRY ORDER WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH CO'S 2017 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER.

July 7 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA ::ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE ET LORRAINE FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST X TO PARQUET DE THIONVILLE.

June 16 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA ::INVESTCO ITALY SRL HAS CONCLUDED EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PHASE AND REACHED BINDING AGREEMENT CONCERNING LEASE AND OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE ILVA S.P.A AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES WITH ITALIAN GOVERNMENT.IDENTIFIED SYNERGIES OF EUR 310 MILLION TARGETED BY 2020.PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 1.8 BILLION, WITH ANNUAL LEASING COSTS OF EUR 180 MILLION TO BE PAID IN QUARTERLY INSTALLMENTS.START OF LEASE EXPECTED AROUND YEAR-END 2017.LEASE PERIOD TO BE MINIMUM OF TWO YEARS.INVESTMENTS OF C. EUR 2.4 BILLION (C. EUR 2.1 BILLION NET OF RIVA GROUP CONTRIBUTION) OVER A SEVEN-YEAR PERIOD.ILVA EXPECTED TO BE EBITDA ACCRETIVE TO ARCELORMITTAL IN YEAR ONE, AND FREE CASH FLOW ACCRETIVE IN YEAR THREE.INTESA SANPAOLO WILL FORMALLY JOIN CONSORTIUM BEFORE TRANSACTION CLOSING.FINISHED STEEL SHIPMENTS TO SYSTEMATICALLY INCREASE TO 9.5 MILLION TONNES, BY 2023.EUR 10 MILLION START-UP INVESTMENT IN NEW RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) CENTRE IN TARANTO.ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO AM INVESTCO FREE OF LONG TERM LIABILITIES AND FINANCIAL DEBT AND INCLUDES EUR 1 BILLION OF NET WORKING CAPITAL.