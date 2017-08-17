Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)
1,922.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
100.00 (+5.49%)
1,822.00
1,815.00
1,922.00
1,815.00
1,072,867
223,142
2,600.00
1,731.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Metair Investments reports HY HEPS of 114 cents
Aug 17 (Reuters) - METAIR INVESTMENTS LTD
Metair sees HY HEPS between 105.6-114.8 pct higher
July 26 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd
Metair Investments reports FY HEPS of 229 cents
Metair Investments Ltd
Metair Investments posts H1 HEPS of 54 cents/shr
Metair Investments Ltd
Metair says no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations after Turkey unrest
Metair Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares
* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY