Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - METAIR INVESTMENTS LTD : :CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.SIX MONTHS HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 114 CENTS IS UP 111%.SIX MONTHS OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVED BY R95 MILLION, OR C. 36%.IMPROVEMENT IN FIRST HALF RESULTS SHOULD SUPPORT A SUSTAINED PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR WHEN COMPARED TO 2016.SIX MONTHS REVENUE AT 4.07 BILLION RAND.

July 26 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd ::TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE.HY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 105.6-114.8 PCT HIGHER (BETWEEN 111-116 CENTS PER SHARE) VERSUS 54 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD.INCREASE IN EXPECTED HY GROUP EARNINGS LARGELY DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE FROM AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS BUSINESS.

Metair Investments reports FY HEPS of 229 cents

Metair Investments Ltd - : FY headline earnings per share 229 cents . Ordinary dividend of 70 cents per share was declared in 2016 in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2015 . FY profit before taxation 606.5 million rand versus 744.7 million rand .Expect group's financial performance in 2017 to improve.

Metair Investments posts H1 HEPS of 54 cents/shr

Metair Investments Ltd : Interim HEPS (headline earnings per share) of 54 cents per share compared to 111 cents per share for prior period . H1 revenue from sales of goods 4.029 billion rand versus 3.542 billion rand . Says H1 capex fell to 158.5 mln rand from 496.9 mln rand last year .H1 dividend paid 188.42 mln rand versus 188.42 mln rand last year.

Metair says no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations after Turkey unrest

Metair Investments Ltd :Following recent disturbances in Turkey, there has been no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations.