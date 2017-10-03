MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MM Group acquires 60 pct stake in Bee for EGP 156 mln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE :ACQUIRES 60 PERCENT STAKE IN TBE FOR PAYMENT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES (BEE) FOR EGP 156 MILLION.ACQUISITION WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH PURCHASE OF TBE FOR PAYMENT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES (BEE) SHARES AND THROUGH EXTENDING CONVERTIBLE SHAREHOLDERS LOAN TO CO, THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE.

Egypt's MM Group signs mobile distribution agreement with Freetel Japan

Sept 13 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE ::SIGNS 3RD MOBILE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PLUS ONE MARKETING LTD (FREETEL JAPAN) TO BECOME AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF FREETEL JAPAN MOBILE PHONES IN EGYPTIAN MARKET.SALES OF MOBILE PHONES TO START BEFORE SEPT END, EXPECTS TO ADD IN-EXCESS OF EGP 50 MILLION TO CO'S 2017 REVENUES.

Egypt's MM Group for Industry posts H1 consol profit of EGP 187.4 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE ::H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 187.4 MILLION.

Egypt's MM Group to establish financial service company in partnership with BPE Partners

May 31 (Reuters) - Mm Group For Industry And International Trade ::Board approves partnership with BPE Partners to establish a new company to operate in non-banking financial service sector with 50 percent stake.New company will have authorised capital of EGP 200 million, issued capital of EGP 20 million.

Mm Group for Industry and International Trade posts Q1 profit

May 10 (Reuters) - Mm Group For Industry And International Trade Sae :Q1 net profit EGP 129.9 million.Q1 sales EGP 1.51 billion.

MM Group for Industry and International Trade signs distribution agreement with Huawei

May 4 (Reuters) - Mm Group for Industry and International Trade ::Enters into distribution agreement with Huawei Consumer Business Group to become its distributors of mobile phones in Egyptian market.

MM Group For Industry and International Trade updates on EGP floatation impact

Mm Group For Industry And International Trade : EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 69 million on FY results Source:(http://bit.ly/2oBVITC) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

MM Group for Industry and International Trade FY profit rises

Mm Group For Industry And International Trade : FY net profit EGP 353.2 million versus EGP 222.3 million year ago . FY net sales EGP 4.96 billion versus EGP 4.25 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oeqoKZ) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

MM Group for Industry and International Trade 9 month profit falls

Mm Group for Industry and International Trade Sae : Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 205.2 million versus EGP 221.9 million year ago . Nine-month consol net sales EGP 3.42 billion versus EGP 4.26 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2mw5JwU) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egyptian Exchange approves MM Group capital decrease

Egyptian Exchange : Approves issued capital decrease of MM Group for Industry and International Trade to EGP 245.5 million from EGP 396 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2l37L6K) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).