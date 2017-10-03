Edition:
MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)

MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

11.20EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.28 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
£11.48
Open
£11.50
Day's High
£11.63
Day's Low
£11.16
Volume
221,612
Avg. Vol
526,233
52-wk High
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MM Group acquires 60 pct stake in Bee for EGP 156 mln
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 03:47am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE :ACQUIRES 60 PERCENT STAKE IN TBE FOR PAYMENT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES (BEE) FOR EGP 156 MILLION.ACQUISITION WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH PURCHASE OF TBE FOR PAYMENT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES (BEE) SHARES AND THROUGH EXTENDING CONVERTIBLE SHAREHOLDERS LOAN TO CO, THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE.  Full Article

Egypt's MM Group signs mobile distribution agreement with Freetel Japan
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 03:26am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE ::SIGNS 3RD MOBILE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PLUS ONE MARKETING LTD (FREETEL JAPAN) TO BECOME AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF FREETEL JAPAN MOBILE PHONES IN EGYPTIAN MARKET.SALES OF MOBILE PHONES TO START BEFORE SEPT END, EXPECTS TO ADD IN-EXCESS OF EGP 50 MILLION TO CO'S 2017 REVENUES.  Full Article

Egypt's MM Group for Industry posts H1 consol profit of EGP 187.4 mln
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 03:41am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - MM GROUP FOR INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE ::H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 187.4 MILLION.  Full Article

Egypt's MM Group to establish financial service company in partnership with BPE Partners
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:43am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Mm Group For Industry And International Trade ::Board approves partnership with BPE Partners to establish a new company to operate in non-banking financial service sector with 50 percent stake.New company will have authorised capital of EGP 200 million, issued capital of EGP 20 million.  Full Article

Mm Group for Industry and International Trade posts Q1 profit
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 03:20am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Mm Group For Industry And International Trade Sae :Q1 net profit EGP 129.9 million.Q1 sales EGP 1.51 billion.  Full Article

MM Group for Industry and International Trade signs distribution agreement with Huawei
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:10am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Mm Group for Industry and International Trade ::Enters into distribution agreement with Huawei Consumer Business Group to become its distributors of mobile phones in Egyptian market.  Full Article

MM Group For Industry and International Trade updates on EGP floatation impact
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 03:58am EDT 

Mm Group For Industry And International Trade : EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 69 million on FY results Source:(http://bit.ly/2oBVITC) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

MM Group for Industry and International Trade FY profit rises
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 08:54am EDT 

Mm Group For Industry And International Trade : FY net profit EGP 353.2 million versus EGP 222.3 million year ago . FY net sales EGP 4.96 billion versus EGP 4.25 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oeqoKZ) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

MM Group for Industry and International Trade 9 month profit falls
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 09:50am EDT 

Mm Group for Industry and International Trade Sae : Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 205.2 million versus EGP 221.9 million year ago . Nine-month consol net sales EGP 3.42 billion versus EGP 4.26 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2mw5JwU) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egyptian Exchange approves MM Group capital decrease
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 04:22am EST 

Egyptian Exchange : Approves issued capital decrease of MM Group for Industry and International Trade to EGP 245.5 million from EGP 396 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2l37L6K) Further company coverage: [MTIE.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

