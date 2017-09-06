Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Trakopolis Iot Corp :TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP.TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS ‍RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE​.

Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd :Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation Co Inc.Mullen Group Ltd - Mullen Group expects transaction will contribute in excess of $20.0 million of annualized revenue and will be immediately accretive​.Mullen Group Ltd - ‍RDK will be operated as an independent, self-managed business unit within Mullen Group's trucking/logistics segment​.Mullen Group - ‍Concurrent to closing of transaction, Mullen Group entered into an agreement to acquire facility which RDK operates from in saskatoon​.

Mullen Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.19

July 24 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd :Mullen Group Ltd. reports second quarter financial results including record trucking/logistics segment revenue.Q2 earnings per share C$0.19.Q2 revenue C$273.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$257.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mullen Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.14

April 19 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd ::Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget.Q1 earnings per share c$0.14.Q1 revenue C$284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$299.5 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S."announcing an increase of $25.0 million to our 2017 capital expenditure budget in anticipation of a recovery in energy sector".

Mullen Group acquires Envolve Energy

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. announces the acquisition of Envolve Energy Services Corp. A well disposal business situated in the montney resource play . Mullen Group Ltd - expect Envolve 1 will generate annual revenue of $8.0 million, a roce of about 25.0 percent and be immediately accretive to Mullen Group .Mullen Group Ltd - will use balance sheet to fund additional facilities, built under new build strategy.

Mullen Group Ltd reports 2016 financial results

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. reports 2016 financial results . Q4 loss per share c$0.01 . Q4 revenue C$257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$277.1 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly total revenue $257.8 million versus $287.7 million.

Mullen Group announces business plan and dividend for 2017

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. announces business plan and dividend for 2017 .Board approved a capital budget of $25.0 million for 2017, exclusive of corporate acquisitions.

Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Mullen Group Ltd : Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

