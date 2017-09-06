Edition:
United States

Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)

MTL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$16.61
Open
$16.61
Day's High
$16.63
Day's Low
$16.44
Volume
106,522
Avg. Vol
109,371
52-wk High
$20.32
52-wk Low
$14.49

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 01:34pm EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Trakopolis Iot Corp :TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP.TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS ‍RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE​.  Full Article

Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 02:23pm EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd :Mullen Group Ltd announces acquisition of RDK Transportation Co Inc.Mullen Group Ltd - Mullen Group expects transaction will contribute in excess of $20.0 million of annualized revenue and will be immediately accretive​.Mullen Group Ltd - ‍RDK will be operated as an independent, self-managed business unit within Mullen Group's trucking/logistics segment​.Mullen Group - ‍Concurrent to closing of transaction, Mullen Group entered into an agreement to acquire facility which RDK operates from in saskatoon​.  Full Article

Mullen Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.19
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 08:24pm EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd :Mullen Group Ltd. reports second quarter financial results including record trucking/logistics segment revenue.Q2 earnings per share C$0.19.Q2 revenue C$273.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$257.7 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Mullen Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 05:46pm EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - Mullen Group Ltd ::Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget.Q1 earnings per share c$0.14.Q1 revenue C$284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$299.5 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S."announcing an increase of $25.0 million to our 2017 capital expenditure budget in anticipation of a recovery in energy sector".  Full Article

Mullen Group acquires Envolve Energy
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 08:00am EDT 

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. announces the acquisition of Envolve Energy Services Corp. A well disposal business situated in the montney resource play . Mullen Group Ltd - expect Envolve 1 will generate annual revenue of $8.0 million, a roce of about 25.0 percent and be immediately accretive to Mullen Group .Mullen Group Ltd - will use balance sheet to fund additional facilities, built under new build strategy.  Full Article

Mullen Group Ltd reports 2016 financial results
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:09pm EST 

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. reports 2016 financial results . Q4 loss per share c$0.01 . Q4 revenue C$257.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$277.1 million . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly total revenue $257.8 million versus $287.7 million.  Full Article

Mullen Group announces business plan and dividend for 2017
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 05:16pm EST 

Mullen Group Ltd : Mullen Group Ltd. announces business plan and dividend for 2017 .Board approved a capital budget of $25.0 million for 2017, exclusive of corporate acquisitions.  Full Article

Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 09:11pm EDT 

Mullen Group Ltd : Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

BRIEF-TRAKOPOLIS RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP

* TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP SAYS ‍RECEIVED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MULLEN GROUP TO ADVANCE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF A LOGISTICS PLATFORM CALLED MOVEITONLINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

