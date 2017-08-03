MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MTN GROUP LTD ::MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017.HY GROUP REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY GREW BY 6,7%* TO R64 315 MILLION, UNDERPINNED BY 10,8%* GROWTH IN REVENUE IN NIGERIA.MTN GROUP LTD - MACRO-ECONOMIC CONDITIONS REMAIN "CHALLENGING ACROSS A NUMBER OF OUR MARKETS".HY DATA REVENUE INCREASED BY 31,9%* TO R13 952 MILLION, SUPPORTED BY IMPROVED QUALITY AND CAPACITY OF OUR DATA NETWORKS IN KEY MARKETS.MTN GROUP LTD - DURING PAST SIX MONTHS MANAGEMENT TEAM UNDERTOOK A THOROUGH REVIEW OF GROUP STRATEGY.HY DIGITAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 24,7%*, DRIVEN MAINLY BY MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES (MFS).HY SUBSCRIBER NUMBERS IN PERIOD DECREASED BY 3,6% TO 231,8 MILLION IMPACTED BY A DECLINE IN SUBSCRIBER NUMBERS IN MTN NIGERIA AND MTN GHANA.MTN GROUP LTD - HY REPORTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) WERE 217 CENTS COMPARED TO A 271 CENTS HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IN COMPARABLE PERIOD.IN IRAN, WE EXPECT TO BENEFIT FROM GROWTH IN IRANIAN ECONOMY AND FROM COUNTRY'S YOUTHFUL POPULATION, PARTICULARLY IN DIGITAL SERVICES SPACE.MTN GROUP LTD - REDUCED CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR 2017 TO R30,0 BILLION FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF R34,8 BILLION.MTN GROUP LTD - EXPECT TO ACCELERATE EXPENDITURE IN SECOND HALF AND MEET REVISED CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR.BOARD HAS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 250 CENTS PER SHARE.DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH FY2017 GUIDANCE OF 700 CENTS PER SHARE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017.

MTN Group expects interim 2017 basic HEPS between 210-230 cents

July 27 (Reuters) - MTN GROUP LTD ::SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS.MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 280 CENTS AND 300 CENTS.

MTN expects to report improvement of at least 20 pct in HY 2017 HEPS, EPS

July 14 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd :Expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for HY ended 30 June 2017​.Negative performance in prior year period was due to non-reccurring costs, including Nigeria regulatory fine of 474 cps.

MTN says MTN Rwanda gets fine notification Rwanda authority

May 17 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd ::MTN acknowledges receipt of fine notification from Rwanda utilities regulatory authority.MTN Rwanda has received official notification of a fine equivalent to us$ 8,5 million from rwanda utilities regulatory authority (RURA).Fine relates to non-compliance with directives issued by regulator prohibiting inclusion of mtn rwanda in MTN South and East Africa (sea) it hub based in Uganda.MTN rwanda is currently studying official notification and will continue to engage with regulator on this matter.MTN has been engaging with regulator on this matter over past four months..

MTN to invest 540 mln rand in Iranian Net

May 8 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd ::MTN Group signs non-binding preliminary agreement to invest in Iranian Net.Signed a non-binding preliminary agreement to invest approximately 540 mln rand into Iranian fixed broadband provider, Iranian Net, for a 49 pct stake.Agreement with further investments of approximately 3.4 bln rand in both equity and loans to facilitate Iranian Net meeting its rollout targets over next five years.

MTN Group says qtrly group total revenue increased by 7.1%

May 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd ::Says group total revenue increased by 7.1% with data revenues up 29.4% year-on-year yoy).MTN South Africa reported a solid performance with a 4,1% increase in service revenue.Group subscribers decreased by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter as result of restatements to subscriber numbers in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambi.MTN South Africa subscribers declined in quarter on traditional seasonality, but remain committed to net additions guidance of 630000.MTN Nigeria delivered continued positive operational momentum and reported an 11,6% increase in qtrly total revenue.

MTN says Mteto Nyati to step down as CEO of MTN SA

MTN Group Ltd : Mteto Nyati will be stepping down as CEO of MTN SA with effect from 13 March 2017 .Godfrey Motsa will assume position of CEO of MTN SA with effect from 13 March 2017..

MTN Group posts full-year headline loss of 77 c/shr

MTN Group Ltd : Consolidated financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . FY revenue increased marginally by 0.4 pct (2.9 pct.) to R146.894 billion . FY group subscribers increased by 3.3 pct to 240.4 million . FY headline loss per share of 77 cents . FY data revenue increased by 16.7 pct (19.7 pct.) to R39.546 billion . Final FY dividend of 450 cents per share . FY voice traffic decreased by 1.7 pct and data traffic increased by 143 pct . FY capex increased by 19.6 pct (28.7 pct.) to R34.920 billion . New revenue streams, particularly digital services, are expected to increase their contribution over next 18 months . MTN Nigeria continues to make progress with its preparations to list MTN Nigeria shares on Nigerian Stock Exchange . MTN Ghana is working with relevant regulators on its localisation transaction, which is expected to be completed during course of 2017 . In 2017, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion of between 50 and 100 bps yoy in S.Africa .Will continue to review infrastructure investment opportunities, including Iran.

MTN Group expects to report FY basic HEPS 74-81 cents

MTN Group Ltd : MTN expects to report for fy2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 74 cents and 81 cents .results for year were impacted by nigerian regulatory fine, which had a 455 cents per share (cps) negative impact.

MTN says expects to report a loss for FY2016

MTN Group Limited : MTN expects to report a loss in basic headline earnings per share (heps) and basic earnings per share (eps) for FY2016 . In prior year comparable period MTN reported heps of 1,204 cents and eps of 746 cents. . Expected decline in heps and eps is mainly as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN nigeria . Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of approximately 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively. .Fy2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN nigeria and MTN South Africa in first half of 2016.