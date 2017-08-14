Edition:
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs20.05
Open
Rs20.15
Day's High
Rs20.15
Day's Low
Rs19.80
Volume
250,256
Avg. Vol
1,531,831
52-wk High
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:17am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 8.13 billion rupees versus 8.82 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 03:26am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties.Says co considering proposal for assets monetization, i.e. lease/sale of real estate/buildings, lease/sale of towers, ducts.Says proceeds from assets monetization can be utilized for debt reduction.  Full Article

India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr loss
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:09am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :March quarter net loss 6.35 billion rupees.March quarter total income 9.63 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considering proposal for assets monetization
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 03:32am EDT 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says co considering proposal for assets monetization .Says proceeds for asset monetization can be used for debt reduction.  Full Article

India's MTNL says it is not aware of any news on merger plan with BSNL
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 05:41am EST 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd clarifies on news item "BSNL, MTNL merger plan back on discussion table" .Co says it is not aware of any such news.  Full Article

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Sept-qtr loss widens
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 07:17am EST 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Sept quarter loss 7.68 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 7.29 billion rupees .Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 7.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.74 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Niti Aayog denies news report it may consider strategic sale in BSNL and MTNL
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 06:39am EDT 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : India's niti aayog - niti aayog denies news report that it may consider strategic sale in bsnl and mtnl . India's niti aayog - clarifies on sale with bsnl and mtnl; "no such proposal with niti aayog and report is factually incorrect" .  Full Article

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 30 May 2016 05:16am EDT 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.75 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 8.36 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2yUQZPu Further company coverage:

