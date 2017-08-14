Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 8.13 billion rupees versus 8.82 billion rupees last year.

MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts

June 9 (Reuters) - Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties.Says co considering proposal for assets monetization, i.e. lease/sale of real estate/buildings, lease/sale of towers, ducts.Says proceeds from assets monetization can be utilized for debt reduction.

India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr loss

May 30 (Reuters) - India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd :March quarter net loss 6.35 billion rupees.March quarter total income 9.63 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considering proposal for assets monetization

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says co considering proposal for assets monetization .Says proceeds for asset monetization can be used for debt reduction.

India's MTNL says it is not aware of any news on merger plan with BSNL

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd clarifies on news item "BSNL, MTNL merger plan back on discussion table" .Co says it is not aware of any such news.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Sept-qtr loss widens

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Sept quarter loss 7.68 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 7.29 billion rupees .Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 7.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.74 billion rupees.

India's Niti Aayog denies news report it may consider strategic sale in BSNL and MTNL

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : India's niti aayog - niti aayog denies news report that it may consider strategic sale in bsnl and mtnl . India's niti aayog - clarifies on sale with bsnl and mtnl; "no such proposal with niti aayog and report is factually incorrect" .

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr profit

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.75 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 8.36 billion rupees .