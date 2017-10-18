Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​.‍MOST SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT IS WITH ABERDEENSHIRE COUNCIL, AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SOCIAL HOUSING REPAIRS​.‍A NORTH LANARKSHIRE COUNCIL WIN, VALUED AT £3.1M PER ANNUM, INCLUDES RENEWAL OF 420 KITCHENS AND 550 BATHROOMS​.‍RENEWAL OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH OAK TREE HOUSING ASSOCIATION WILL SEE MITIE DELIVER SECOND PHASE OF KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS TO 300 PROPERTIES​.HAS ADDED PAISLEY-BASED HOUSING ASSOCIATION, WILLIAMSBURGH, AND SANCTUARY SCOTLAND TO ITS LIST OF SOCIAL HOUSING CUSTOMERS.WILLIAMSBURGH IS A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH £2.8M​.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Filing::‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :‍EXPECT TO SEE POSITIVE IMPACT OF ENDEAVOURS AS WE MOVE INTO SECOND HALF OF YEAR​.GROUP'S ORDER BOOK IS UP 3% AGAINST 31 MARCH 2017, AT £6.7BN.‍REVENUE TREND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FULL YEAR​.‍H1 COST-TO-SERVE AND GENERAL OVERHEAD IS RUNNING MARGINALLY AHEAD OF LAST YEAR, AND EARLIER EXPECTATIONS​.AT SEPT 30 ‍GROUP'S ORDER BOOK IS UP 3% AGAINST 31 MARCH 2017, AT £6.7BN​.‍ANTICIPATE RECEIPT OF A TERMINATION PAYMENT OF £2M​.‍ANNUALISED SAVINGS TO GROUP ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN REGION OF £850,000 PER ANNUM​.‍INITIATIVES AND ASPECTS OF TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME EXPECTED TO RESULT IN HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 480 BY END OF CURRENT FY.‍EXPECTED THAT DILUTIVE IMPACT OF SHARE ISSUE WILL BE OFF-SET BY A CLAW-BACK OF CERTAIN SHARES ISSUED PURSUANT TO BUY-OUT OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS.NOW COMMENCED A GROUP-WIDE IT TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME​.PROGRAMME WILL SIMPLIFY GROUP'S IT ARCHITECTURE AND CENTRALISE MONITORING, SYSTEM CONTROLS AND MAINTENANCE, ALL WITH GREATER 3 RD PARTY AUTOMATION​.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc ::ON 25 AUGUST 2017, FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) INFORMED COMPANY THAT FCA HAS COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION.INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH TIMELINESS OF A PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCED BY COMPANY ON 19 SEPTEMBER 2016.COMPANY IS FULLY COOPERATING WITH FCA BUT DOES NOT INTEND TO UPDATE MARKET UNTIL COMPLETION OF INVESTIGATION.

July 31 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Reporting Council::Investigation opened into audit of financial statements of Mitie Group Plc.Investigation opened into audit of financial statements of Mitie Group Plc​.Investigation will look at whether there have been any breaches of relevant requirements for financial statements for years ended 31 March 2015 and 2016​.

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc ::Q1 trading was in line with expectations and full year guidance is unchanged..Unaudited group revenue at £535m was 5.5% higher than q1 of FY 2017 (excluding discontinued businesses).Says still much to do to deliver overhead savings required to fund investment-led connected workspace strategy.

July 14 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :‍Source8 management agree terms to waive put rights in exchange for cash/Mitie deferred shares mix​.‍Entered revised agreement with Source8 to acquire remaining 49 percent of Source8 shares in exchange for £3m plus issuance of 2.2 million shares​.Revised agreement minimises cash outflow for Mitie and secures participation of management team until at least March 2019​.

June 12 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc MTO.L::Total dividend 4 pence per share.FY ‍adjusted revenue of £2.14bn (FY16: £2.13bn) rose marginally in a challenging year​.FY ‍reported operating loss of £(42.9)m (FY16: profit of £107.6m) arises from one-off accounting adjustments​.FY ‍adjusted operating profit, which provides a better like-for-like performance comparison, fell by £13.2m to £82.0m (FY16: £95.2m)​.‍Year-end net debt position at £147.2m (fy16: £178.3m) has fallen; lender definition amendment agreed and covenants in compliance​.‍Board is not recommending a final dividend​.‍Strategic review has been conducted, a new strategy launched and a major £45m cost efficiency programme is underway."‍Now focused on future of business and I am encouraged that our order book has held up and our pipeline is growing" - CEO​.‍"Expect a return to modest growth in underlying profits this year"​.

May 9 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc :Appointment of Derek Mapp as chairman-elect.He is appointed to board today and will take over as chairman from Roger Matthews at AGM on July 26.Matthews will step down as chairman and leave the board after 11 years of service.

May 3 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc ::Trading performance, before impact of accounting review, is largely in line with previous expectations.Revenues remained flat in fy'17 compared to fy'16, reflecting what has been a challenging environment..KPMG confirmed that customer contract related methodologies and policies used by mitie comply with all relevant accounting.Board currently expects to write down its balance sheet by between £40m and £50m..Mitie - £6m relates to provisions which are expected to result in cash outflows in fy'18, with majority being non-cash write-downs of trading assets.Review has identified a number of material errors which may necessitate restating our fy'16 accounts.Would likely result in an increase in fy'17 reported results of between £10m and £20m..Costs of change have increased by £5m to £15m since jan as some further 160 roles have been removed in first wave of new cost reduction programme.Expects to have only limited headroom under its covenants as at 31 st march 2017.Intends to engage with its lenders with a view to negotiating an amendment to our banking covenants.