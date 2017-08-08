Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc ::‍Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017​.‍Atkinson will report to CEO, Craig Donaldson, and will be a member of bank's executive leadership team​.

July 25 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc : :Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares.Metro bank plc - a total of 8 million new ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence per share in the capital of co have been placed at 3465 pence per placing share.

June 2 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc :Mortgage portfolio acquisition.Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg.‍Portfolio is being acquired at a discount to par.​.‍Consideration of 596.7 mln stg represents value at which acquired mortgages will be taken on to bank's balance sheet and is being financed using cash from existing resources​.

April 26 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc ::Deposits up 13% quarter-on-quarter to £9.0b ($11.4b) whilst cost of deposits dropped from 66bp in q4 2016 to 61bp in q1 2017.Record net deposit growth per store per month of £7.4m ($9.3m) in q1 2017 versus £5.0m ($6.3m) in q4 2016.Underlying profit before tax 1 at £2.0m (£1.5m in q4 2016).Q1 lending up 11%, quarter-on-quarter to £6.5b ($8.2b)."we continue to grow business, and remain on track to open a further ten stores before year end.".As of 31 March total assets were £11,624m, up from £10,057m at 31 December 2016 and £7,388m at 31 March 2016; representing 16% growth in quarter.We remain confident in our ability to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017 and to achieve our 2020 guidance.

Metro Bank : FY asset growth up 64% year-on-year to £10,057m ($12,370) . FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m) . FY record lending growth; up 66% year-on-year to £5,865m ($7,214m) . FY loan to deposit ratio increased to 74% . FY revenue up 62% year-on-year to £195m . FY record 260,000 increase in customer accounts to a total of 915,000 . FY underlying loss before tax1 at £11.7m (compared to a loss of £46.6m in 2015) . FY strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 18.1% . Will strengthen network with a further 10-12 new stores in 2017 . Expect to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017 .Remain confident to achieve 2020 guidance; have seen no significant change in customer behaviour since the European Referendum vote.

Metro Bank Plc : Metro bank reports 66 pct growth in deposits and first underlying profit . Says revenue up 78 pct year-on-year to £53.4m ($69.4m) . Underlying profit before tax1 at £0.6m (compared to a £3.4m loss in Q2 2016) . Says deposits up 66 pct year-on-year to £7,297m ($9,486m) . Says lending up 73 pct, year-on-year to £5,193m ($6,751m) . The loan to deposit ratio increased to 71 pct (30 June 2016: 70 pct; 30 September 2015: 68 pct). . Q4 will see a further fall as deposit re-pricing comes into effect following the reduction in base rate in August . Common Equity Tier 1 capital ("CET1") as a percentage of risk weighted assets is 20.4 pct. Regulatory leverage ratio is 7.4 pct . Says capital ratios remain robust and well above regulatory requirements . Says we continue to show strong deposit growth even as cost of our deposits falls .Says customer accounts have increased from 780,000 on 30 June 2016 to 848,000 at 30 September.

Metro Bank Plc : Total deposits increased 74 pct year-on-year to 6.6bn stg, with deposits coming from a diversified mix of both businesses and retail customers . Since referendum vote we have seen no change in customer behaviour or impact on business flows - CEO . Revenue is up 63 pct year-on-year and underlying quarterly loss after tax down to 4.1 mln stg, compared to 10.2m stg in Q4 2015 and 7.9m stg in Q1 2016 . In a strong position to deal with any post European referendum uncertainty - CEO .As of 30 June total assets were 8,351m stg , up from 7,388m stg at 31 March 2016 and 4,571m stg at 30 June 2015.