MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)

MTXGn.DE on Xetra

135.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
€135.50
Open
€135.45
Day's High
€137.00
Day's Low
€135.40
Volume
136,110
Avg. Vol
131,693
52-wk High
€139.15
52-wk Low
€89.11

MTU Aero Engines: ‍MTU Maintenance and Air Burkina sign exclusive contract
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:39am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - MTU AERO ENGINES AG ::‍MTU MAINTENANCE AND AIR BURKINA SIGN EXCLUSIVE CF34-8E ENGINE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT​.  Full Article

MTU Aero Engines proposes div hike to 1.90 eur/shr
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 05:07am EDT 

MTU Aero Engines AG : Proposes increased dividend of eur 1.90 per share Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

MTU Aero: MTU Maintenance and BH Air sign V2500-A5 engine maintenance contract
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 04:22am EST 

MTU Aero Engines AG :MTU Maintenance and BH Air conclude exclusive agreement for V2500-a5 maintenance.  Full Article

MTU Aero Engines: MTU Maintenance and Sky Regional Airlines sign exclusive contract
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 05:48am EDT 

MTU Aero Engines AG : MTU Maintenance and Sky Regional Airlines sign an exclusive contract .Contract value: $250 million.  Full Article

MTU Aero Engines says not yet in compensation talks re A400M issues
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 04:02am EDT 

: MTU Aero CEO says sees no major effects from A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says not in any talks yet on having to pay compensation re A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says does not expect any direct impact from Brexit, has no facilities in Britain Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Mtu aero engines ag says expects earnings of around €480 million and net income of circa €330 million
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 02:16am EDT 

Mtu Aero Engines Ag : Says 2016 revenues expected to reach around 4.7 billion euros . Says expects earnings of around 480 million euros and net income of circa 330 million euros . Says H1 2016 revenues of 2,299.2 million euros . Says group now expected to reach the upper end of the originally forecast range of between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros in full-year Further company coverage: [MBCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

MTU Aero sees year-end free cash flow of around 70 mln eur
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 02:09am EDT 

MTU Aero Engines Ag : Says q2 revenues 1.2 billion eur . Says q2 adjusted ebit 122.8 million eur . Reuters poll average for mtu q2 sales was 1.126 billion eur, adjusted ebit 119 million . Says sees year-end free cash flow of around €70 million . Says h1 revenues in the commercial engine business decreased by 4 percent on delays to a320neo deliveries Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

MTU Aero CEO confident A400M engine problems can be solved
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 06:02am EDT 

MTU Aero Engines CEO at ILA air show in Berlin : Says sticking with 2016 guidance . Says is confident that problems with A400M engines can be solved . Says cannot yet say anything about impact of A400M on earnings Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG confirms FY 2016 forecast
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Forecast for 2016 financial year is unchanged.Group's 2016 revenues are expected to lie between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros, with a stable EBIT margin of around 10.2016 earnings after tax are expected to increase in line with operating profit.Fy 2016 sales estimate 4.7 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG proposes 2015 dividend 1.70 euros per share‍​
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 07:00pm EST 

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Proposes 2015 dividend 1.70 euros per share‍​.  Full Article

