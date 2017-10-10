MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTY reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.71

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc :MTY reports results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal period.Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 percent.Q3 earnings per share C$0.71.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Mty food group inc qtrly revenue $73.6 million, up 39 pct‍​.Q3 revenue view C$77.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MTY reports Q2 earnings per share $0.80

July 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc -:MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal period.Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 percent.MTY Food Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.80.MTY Food Group Inc qtrly revenues $72.1 million versus $35.4 million.MTY Food Group Inc qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.48.MTY Food Group - same store sales decline in April was mostly felt in Ontario, Quebec due to rainfalls, floods, cooler than normal temperatures.MTY Food Group Inc - same store sales analysis excludes performance of Kahala and Bfah networks.

MTY Food Group to acquire assets of Dagwoods Sandwichs and Salads

June 20 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc -:MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads.MTY Food Group Inc - deal for of $3.0 million..MTY Food Group Inc - spiro krallis, dagwoods' current president, will continue with mty for a three month period.MTY Food Group Inc - ‍mty expects to move dagwoods operations to its headquarters in st-laurent, quebec​.MTY Food Group Inc - michel lamontagne will be leading dagwoods operations following closing of transaction.MTY Food Group Inc - one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has signed an agreement to acquire assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads.

MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

June 12 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc :MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar.MTY Food Group Inc - ‍cash consideration paid at closing for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0 million​.MTY Food Group Inc - cash consideration paid at closing for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0 million.Says MTY expects to relocate offices of houston and industria in its headquarters in st-laurent, québec.MTY Food-‍raimondo messina, raimondo messina, antonino roger francis, current owners of houston and industria, will continue to lead two brands after deal​ ​.MTY Food Group Inc - consideration will be adjusted 24 months from deal closing.MTY Food Group Inc - amount of earn-out will also serve as a holdback for transaction.

MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

May 8 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc :MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante.MTY Food Group Inc - deal for estimated consideration of $0.3 million.

MTY enters to acquire the assets of The Works

May 8 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc : :MTY Food Group Inc - deal for for an estimated consideration of $8.0 million.MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of The Works.MTY Food Group Inc - Bruce Miller, Works' current president, will continue to lead brand following transaction..MTY Food Group Inc - expects to maintain works headquarters in Oakville, Ontario..MTY Food Group Inc - Works' network currently has 27 restaurants in operation, 4 of which are corporately-owned..

MTY Q1 earnings per share C$0.21

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period . Q1 same store sales fell 2.1 percent . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.44 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.21 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 revenues $68.2 million versus $35.3 million last year.

MTY FOOD GROUP REPORTS QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EPS $1.15

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR ITS 2016 FISCAL PERIOD . QUARTERLY SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.2 PERCENT . MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED EPS $0.90 . MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EPS $1.15 .MTY FOOD GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $72.8 MILLION VERSUS $39.5 MILLION.

MTY Food Group to acquire assets of La Diperie

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of La Diperie . Has signed an agreement to acquire 60% of assets of La Diperie via a newly formed subsidiary .Igned an agreement to acquire 60% of assets of La Diperie via a newly formed subsidiary.

MTY Food Group says Q2 same store sales fell 0.5 pct

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2016 fiscal period . Q2 system sales C$274.8 million . Q2 same store sales fell 0.5 percent . Qtrly earnings per share $0.44 . Qtrly revenues $35.4 million versus $38.4 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$37.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.