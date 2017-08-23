Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Murray & Roberts says FY diluted continuing HEPS increased by 8%

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd ::REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING MIDDLE EAST, DECREASED BY 15% TO R20,8 BILLION FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.DILUTED CONTINUING HEPS, EXCLUDING MIDDLE EAST, INCREASED BY 8% TO 212 CENTS FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 45 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE.MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS - ANTICIPATED THAT FUTURE LOSSES IN MIDDLE EAST WILL BE LIMITED TO REDUCED OVERHEAD COST AND LEGAL FEES ASSOCIATED WITH PURSUING DUBAI AIRPORT.

Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%.EFFECTIVE DATE OF TRANSACTION WILL BE IN Q2 OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR.WILL INCREASE ITS EFFECTIVE SHAREHOLDING IN BOMBELA CONCESSION BY 17 PERCENT.WILL INCREASE STAKE IN BOMBELA VIA ACQUISITION OF SHARES FROM BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS S.A.S, BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION UK.

Murray & Roberts sees FY HEPS from cont ops down 57-63 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd ::MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - TOOK STRATEGIC DECISION TO EXIT CIVIL ENGINEERING,BUILDING MARKET; TO SELL ITS INFRASTRUCTURE & BUILDING BUSINESSES.RESULTS FOR FY2017 WILL ALSO BE IMPACTED BY ADDITIONAL COSTS, NOT ACCOUNTED FOR IN INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS.MURRAY & ROBERTS - "IN TERMS OF INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS, BUSINESS IN MIDDLE EAST IS TO BE ABANDONED AND IS NOT YET A DISCONTINUED OPERATION".MURRAY & ROBERTS HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECT FY2018 TO BE "START OF A NEW EBIT GROWTH PERIOD".‍SEES FY HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, INCLUDING MIDDLE EAST, OF 66 -76 CENTS, -63% TO -57% VERSUS YEAR AGO​.

Murray & Roberts board approved share repurchase programme

June 30 (Reuters) - Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd ::Says board of directors has approved share repurchase programme of up to 250 million rand.Says cash position of company and its subsidiaries is sufficiently robust to undertake share repurchase.Murray & roberts - share repurchase will comprise a programme to purchase company's ordinary shares including during its closed period commencing 1 July 2017.

Murray & Roberts says to exit business in Middle East

May 8 (Reuters) - Murray & roberts holdings limited :Expects basic heps for year ended 30 june 2017, to be more than 20% lower than basic heps of 158 cents.Overall, three continuing business platforms are performing in line with management's expectations.Oil and gas market remains depressed, despite stabilisation of oil price around us$50 per barrel.All conditions precedent in relation to disposal of infrastructure & building platform have been fulfilled.Disposal of infrastructure & building platform excluded business in middle east, as buyer was not interested in acquiring this business.Murray & roberts - board thus decided to exit business in Middle East and all construction activity on projects should be completed by end of 2017 calendar year.Discussions were held with ATON as a major minority shareholder, specifically regarding company's interim results.As of 30 april 2017, ATON's beneficial interest in murray & roberts has increased to 29.998% according to company's analysis.Has not received any further guidance, correspondence or communication from aton regarding its future intentions for its investment in company.

Murray & Roberts says outlook for metals and mining steadily improving

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : RUC Cementation Mining secures significant underground mine development and production contract .Outlook for metals and minerals steadily improving; expected that underground mining platform will benefit from new investment in mining sector.

Murray & Roberts appoints Daniël Grobler new financial director

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : appointment of Daniël Grobler as group financial director, with effect 1 april 2017 . Cobus will retire as director of boards of mrh and mrl respectively with effect 31 march 2017 .Daniël will succeed cobus as an executive director on both boards with effect 1 april 2017..

Murray & Roberts says Allan Gray clients' stake falls to 12.5 pct

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Notice of disposal of Murray & Roberts securities . Murray & Roberts Holdings - has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, disposed an interest in ordinary shares of company .Murray & Roberts Holdings - after disposal, total interest in ordinary shares of co held by Allan Gray's clients has reduced to 12.5203 pct of total issued ordinary shares of co.

Murray & Roberts says six months revenue from cont ops down to 10.7 bln rand

Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited : Six month diluted continuing heps of 27 cents (december 2015: 93 cents); . Six months revenue from continuing operations of r10,7 billion (december 2015: r13,0 billion) . Six month nav of r14 per share (december 2015: r16 per share) . Cash net of debt of r1,1 billion (december 2015: r1,0 billion) . Six month order book for continuing operations of r24,5 billion (december 2015: r35,2 billion) .In line with approved dividend policy, board of directors will only consider paying an annual dividend.

Murray & Roberts says ATM Holdings acquires interest in co's shares

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Received formal notification that ATM Holding GMBH, Munich has acquired a beneficial interest in co' ordinary shares .Total beneficial interest of ATM in co's ordinary shares is 25.4553 pct of total issued ordinary share capital of company.