Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Open
Rs504.45
Day's High
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs496.95
Volume
46,582
Avg. Vol
723,272
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:29am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million.Says investment to also include fresh capital infusion of INR 1 billion by subscribing to 22.7 million shares at INR 44 each.Says post investment MHIL will become wholly owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Ltd.  Full Article

India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:22am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :June quarter profit 3.51 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue 13.99 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 2.70 billion rupees; total revenue was 13.01 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
Thursday, 18 May 2017 07:34am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :March quarter net PAT 3.22 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 14.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Muthoot Finance to raise 20 bln rupees via NCD issue
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 02:39am EDT 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD . Muthoot Finance Ltd says issue opens on april 11, 2017 and closes on May 10, 2017 .Muthoot Finance Ltd says funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of company.  Full Article

Muthoot Finance Dec-qtr profit up about 56 pct
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 06:01am EST 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.91 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 13.41 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.38 billion rupees.  Full Article

Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 48 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 07:11am EDT 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 12.96 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; total income from operations was 11.40 billion rupees .  Full Article

Muthoot Finance to seek SEBI approval to act as MF sponsor
Friday, 27 May 2016 07:34am EDT 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Decided to submit an application to sebi seeking its approval to act as a sponsor of a mutual fund. . Planning to acquire additional 11.14% of equity share capital of belstar investment and finance pvt ltd.  Full Article

Muthoot Finance March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 07:11am EDT 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 14.47 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

