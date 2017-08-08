Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million.Says investment to also include fresh capital infusion of INR 1 billion by subscribing to 22.7 million shares at INR 44 each.Says post investment MHIL will become wholly owned subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Ltd.

India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :June quarter profit 3.51 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue 13.99 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 2.70 billion rupees; total revenue was 13.01 billion rupees.

India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises

May 18 (Reuters) - Muthoot Finance Ltd :March quarter net PAT 3.22 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 14.47 billion rupees.

Muthoot Finance to raise 20 bln rupees via NCD issue

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD . Muthoot Finance Ltd says issue opens on april 11, 2017 and closes on May 10, 2017 .Muthoot Finance Ltd says funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of company.

Muthoot Finance Dec-qtr profit up about 56 pct

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 2.91 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 13.41 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.87 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.38 billion rupees.

Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 48 pct

Muthoot Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 12.96 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; total income from operations was 11.40 billion rupees .

Muthoot Finance to seek SEBI approval to act as MF sponsor

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Decided to submit an application to sebi seeking its approval to act as a sponsor of a mutual fund. . Planning to acquire additional 11.14% of equity share capital of belstar investment and finance pvt ltd.

Muthoot Finance March-qtr profit rises

Muthoot Finance Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 14.47 billion rupees .