Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)
188.35EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.65 (+0.88%)
€186.70
€186.90
€188.90
€186.90
718,398
561,749
€189.40
€165.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Munich RE says Giuseppina Albo is leaving board of management
Oct 19 (Reuters) - MUNICH RE
Moody's Analytics sees economic cost of Irma at $64-92 billion
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion.Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage.Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September.Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points. Full Article
Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGN.DE:CEO says too early to provide a profit forecast for 2018.CEO says "ambition" is to stabilise profit and gradually increase profit, when asked about 2018 outlook.CFO says Solvency II ratio at end of first half of 2017 was 261 percent, despite dividend payments and currency losses.CEO says not very likely to seek acquisition of a broad reinsurer.CEO says any possible acquisition targets are relatively expensive, not under pressure to acquire.Board member declines to provide Grenfell Tower fire cost estimate but says costs containable for a company like Munich Re. Full Article
Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
June 15 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
Munich Re CFO says has no doubt can maintain high dividends
Munich Re
Munich Re says aiming for profit of 2-2.4 bln eur in 2017
Munich Re
Munich Re to decide on possible share buyback in March - CFO
Munich Re
Insurance australia Group extends quota share agreement with Munich Re
Insurance Australia Group Ltd : Extended quota share agreement with Munich Re that covers 30% of IAG's compulsory third party (ctp) business. . New agreement is for a minimum four-year period from 1 july 2016, with an option for a further two years .IAG extends CTP quota share agreement. Full Article
Munich Re says doubling H1 earnings not overly confident in FY
Munich RE
Munich Re's Ergo says can finance restructuring itself
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft In Muenchen AG
Munich Re gets on board with new hyperloop transport system
FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Munich Re, the German reinsurance company, is working on ways to insure a new high-speed capsule transportation system, giving a boost to this new technology known as hyperloop.