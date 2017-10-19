Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Munich RE says Giuseppina Albo is leaving board of management‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MUNICH RE ::GIUSEPPINA ALBO IS LEAVING THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF MUNICH RE AT THE END OF THE YEAR AT HER OWN REQUEST.‍​.IN 2018, SHE WILL TAKE UP THE POSITION OF CEO AT HAMILTON INSURANCE GROUP, BERMUDA‍​.

Moody's Analytics sees economic cost of Irma at $64-92 billion

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion.Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage.Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September.Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points.

Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Munich Re MUVGN.DE:CEO says too early to provide a profit forecast for 2018.CEO says "ambition" is to stabilise profit and gradually increase profit, when asked about 2018 outlook.CFO says Solvency II ratio at end of first half of 2017 was 261 percent, despite dividend payments and currency losses.CEO says not very likely to seek acquisition of a broad reinsurer.CEO says any possible acquisition targets are relatively expensive, not under pressure to acquire.Board member declines to provide Grenfell Tower fire cost estimate but says costs containable for a company like Munich Re.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building

June 15 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc ::Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building.

Munich Re CFO says has no doubt can maintain high dividends

Munich Re : CEO says believes that the reinsurance market will reach the trough soon . Board member says gave up around 450 million euros of business in China in January renewals, mostly due to thin margins . unit Ergo's CEO says no run-down in further markets in life insurance planned, but rather concentration on less risky products . CFO says have no doubt that we can maintain high dividends . Board member says will grow at least in line with market in cyber insurance Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Munich Re says aiming for profit of 2-2.4 bln eur in 2017

Munich Re : Says aiming for profit of 2-2.4 billion eur in 2017 . Says expecting reinsurance profit of 1.8-2.2 billion eur in 2017, profit at ergo of 150-200 million . Says expects impact from major losses of around 2 billion in 2017 . Says damages from natural disasters were 929 million eur in 2016 Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Munich Re to decide on possible share buyback in March - CFO

Munich Re CFO : Says currently don't have bigger M&A deals in pipeline . Says is confident of increasing foreign exposure of Ergo, including through acquisitions . Says has no reason to assume that we will exceed the year-earlier result of 2.6 billion eur in 2017 . Says there is room for a further share buyback, decision to be made in March . Says acquisition would not affect dividend, would more likely affect buyback . Says is in a good place with solvency ratio of 260 percent, but it could be a little lower Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Insurance australia Group extends quota share agreement with Munich Re

Insurance Australia Group Ltd : Extended quota share agreement with Munich Re that covers 30% of IAG's compulsory third party (ctp) business. . New agreement is for a minimum four-year period from 1 july 2016, with an option for a further two years .IAG extends CTP quota share agreement.

Munich Re says doubling H1 earnings not overly confident in FY

Munich RE : Board member says potential for release of provisions for claims in 2016 around 6 percent, in following yrs 4 percent . CEO says doubling of H1 earnings in FY not overly confident, but we are cautious . CEO says next year will certainly not be easier . Says storms in germany cost 49 million eur in primary insurance, 25 million in reinsurance Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).

Munich Re's Ergo says can finance restructuring itself

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft In Muenchen AG : Cfo says potential sale of ergo life back book is not on the agenda . Munich re's ergo says is talking to unions to achieve consensus on job cuts, does not see revamp being jeopardised Further company coverage: [MUVGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1272;)).