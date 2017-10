Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wendel says IHS is to expand its operating footprint in the Middle-East

Oct 13 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE ::WENDEL :IHS TO EXPAND ITS OPERATING FOOTPRINT IN THE MIDDLE EAST THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF 1,600 TOWERS IN KUWAIT FROM ZAIN.

Wendel to tender its 27.8 pct stake in exceet Group into ‍White Elephant's public takeover offer ​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - WENDEL ::‍WENDEL UNDERTOOK TO TENDER ITS 27.8% STAKE IN EXCEET GROUP SE INTO VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER​.‍SETTLEMENT OF THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED BY END OF YEAR​.‍WENDEL (THROUGH ITS AFFILIATE ORANJE NASSAU) UNDERTOOK VIS-A-VIS WHITE ELEPHANT TO TENDER ITS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.7 MILLION EXCEET SHARES INTO OFFER​.‍WHITE ELEPHANT ANNOUNCED TODAY ITS INTENTION TO LAUNCH A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL CLASS A SHARES OF EXCEET GROUP SE​.

Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year‍​

Sept 7 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE ::DECIDED FRÉDÉRIC LEMOINE WOULD LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF YEAR‍​.FREDERIC LEMOINE HAS CHAIRED EXECUTIVE BOARD OF WENDEL ‍​.FREDERIC LEMOINE WAS ASKED TO REMAIN ONLY REPRESENTATIVE OF WENDEL ON SAINT-GOBAIN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL 2020‍​.NAME OF FUTURE CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF WENDEL TO BE DISCLOSED IN DUE TIME.

Wendel H1 ‍net income group share turns to profit at 31.3 million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE ::H1 ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 125.8 MILLION AND H1 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE OF EUR 31.3 MILLION​.‍NET DEBT OF EUR 1 BILLION AS OF AUGUST 25, 2017​.H1 ‍NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, GROUP SHARE, UP 2.4%​.H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 4.17 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.09 BILLION YEAR AGO.2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.NET ASSET VALUE OF €165.8 PER SHARE AS OF AUGUST 25, 2017, UP 13.7% OVER 12 MONTHS‍​.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 31.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 425.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR 237.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 235.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.

BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value

Repeats to add country code:* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD)..* Majority of the transaction is payable in cash, while Constantia Flexibles will hold a 16.6% equity holding in Multi-Color, thereby becoming its largest shareholder .* Transaction will make a positive contribution to long-term value creation at Constantia Flexibles, which is 60.5% owned by Wendel, its majority shareholder .

Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value

July 17 (Reuters) - Wendel ::* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD)..* Majority of the transaction is payable in cash, while Constantia Flexibles will hold a 16.6% equity holding in Multi-Color, thereby becoming its largest shareholder .* Transaction will make a positive contribution to long-term value creation at Constantia Flexibles, which is 60.5% owned by Wendel, its majority shareholder .

Wendel announces completion of sale of 3.6% of Saint-Gobain's share capital

June 2 (Reuters) - Wendel SE ::WENDEL ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 3.6% OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S << >> SHARE CAPITAL.SALE OF 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES, I.E. 3.6 % OF SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL.COMPLETED SALE OF 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES, I.E. 3.6% OF SHARE CAPITAL, REPRESENTING A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 BILLION..WENDEL NOW OWNS A STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.5% IN SAINT-GOBAIN'S SHARE CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY 4.5% OF ITS VOTING RIGHTS.THIS SALE AND 0.3% OF SHARE CAPITAL SOLD ON MARKET SINCE MAY 19, 2017, AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR 50.113 PER SHARE, REPRESENTED A TOTAL CASH INFLOW OF EUR 1.085 BILLION FOR WENDEL.

Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale

June 1 (Reuters) - France-based listed investment group Wendel says: :Says will sell 20 million Saint-Gobain << >> shares which represents about 3.6 percent share capital..Frédéric Lemoine, Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board says transaction is in line with Wendel’s strategy to pursue its shift towards unlisted assets. .Wendel says following transaction it will retain. approximately 2.5 percent in Saint-Gobain’s share capital and 4.5 percent of voting rights..Wendel says transaction will grant it additional financial resources to implement its investment strategy for 2017-2020..Wendel says BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction, while Goldman Sachs is sole global coordinator of transaction..

Wendel confirms outlook for FY 2017

May 18 (Reuters) - WENDEL SA :CONFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017.GROWTH IN Q2 OF 2017 WILL BE PENALIZED BY AN ADVERSE CALENDAR EFFECT AND DETERIORATION OF MARINE REVENUE..

Wendel Q1 consolidated revenues up 10.1 percent

May 18 (Reuters) - WENDEL SE :Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP 10.1 PERCENT AT EUR 2,146.8 MILLION.NAV/SHARE AT MAY 5 AMOUNTS TO EUR 172.9.