Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp :Methanex reports second quarter 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85.Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share $0.89.Methanex Corp - Q2 revenue $669 million versus $468 million.Methanex Corp - Total sales volume for Q2 of 2017 was 2,474,000 tonnes compared with 2,572,000 tonnes for Q1 of 2017.Methanex Corp - Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,790,000 tonnes in Q2 of 2017 compared with 1,756,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2017.Methanex - Average realized methanol price decreased $38 per tonne in quarter to $327 per tonne, which compares to $365 per tonne realized in Q1 of 2017.Methanex - Planned capex directed towards maintenance, turnarounds, catalyst changes for operations, estimated at about $40 million to end of 2017.Methanex Corp Q2 adjusted revenue $716 million versus $496 million.Q2 revenue view $758.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp :Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float.Methanex Corp - has approved an amendment to its existing normal course issuer bid originally announced on March 6, 2017.No other terms of bid have been amended.Methanex Corp - amendment to its existing normal course increases number of common shares that may be purchased under bid from 4.5 million to 6.2 million.

Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46

April 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp -:Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.56.Q1 earnings per share $1.46.Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to $0.30per share.Methanex Corp - qtrly revenue $810 million versus $435 million last year.Qtrly revenue $810 million versus $435 million.Q1 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $823.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 production attributable to methanex shareholders 1.9 million tonnes versus 1.7 million tonnes.Adjusted qtrly revenue $832 million versus $450 million.Q1 sales volume of methanex-produced methanol 1.8 million tonnes versus 1.5 million tonnes.

Methanex comments on 13D filing by largest shareholder

Methanex Corp : Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule 13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of London, U.K. . Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our Chile IV plant" . Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12 months" .Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish Chile I plant".

Methanex reports 5 pct share repurchase program

Methanex Corp : Methanex announces a 5 pct share repurchase program .Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding.

Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28

Methanex Corp - : Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share $0.28 . Quarterly revenue $585 million versus $484 million . Q4 revenue view $553.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly production of 1.9 million tonnes, up 35 percent.

Methanex methanex enters into gas supply agreements with Chile gas suppliers

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers . Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018 . Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: [MX.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).

Methanex enters into settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into a settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier .Petrobras will make payment of US$32.5 million in order to terminate both natural gas supply agreement and any and all claims in relation to such agreement.

Methanex Corp declared quarterly dividend

Methanex Corp:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share.Payable on March 31 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 17.

Methanex Corp notice of cash dividend

Methanex Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on December 31, 2015 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2015.