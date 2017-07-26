Edition:
Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

63.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.16 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
$62.53
Open
$62.84
Day's High
$63.74
Day's Low
$62.66
Volume
505,125
Avg. Vol
353,700
52-wk High
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21

Methanex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:10pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp :Methanex reports second quarter 2017 earnings.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85.Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share $0.89.Methanex Corp - Q2 revenue $669 million versus $468 million.Methanex Corp - Total sales volume for Q2 of 2017 was 2,474,000 tonnes compared with 2,572,000 tonnes for Q1 of 2017.Methanex Corp - Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,790,000 tonnes in Q2 of 2017 compared with 1,756,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2017.Methanex - Average realized methanol price decreased $38 per tonne in quarter to $327 per tonne, which compares to $365 per tonne realized in Q1 of 2017.Methanex - Planned capex directed towards maintenance, turnarounds, catalyst changes for operations, estimated at about $40 million to end of 2017.Methanex Corp Q2 adjusted revenue $716 million versus $496 million.Q2 revenue view $758.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Methanex increases share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:02pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp :Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float.Methanex Corp - has approved an amendment to its existing normal course issuer bid originally announced on March 6, 2017.No other terms of bid have been amended.Methanex Corp - amendment to its existing normal course increases number of common shares that may be purchased under bid from 4.5 million to 6.2 million.  Full Article

Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 05:46pm EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp -:Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.56.Q1 earnings per share $1.46.Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to $0.30per share.Methanex Corp - qtrly revenue $810 million versus $435 million last year.Qtrly revenue $810 million versus $435 million.Q1 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $823.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 production attributable to methanex shareholders 1.9 million tonnes versus 1.7 million tonnes.Adjusted qtrly revenue $832 million versus $450 million.Q1 sales volume of methanex-produced methanol 1.8 million tonnes versus 1.5 million tonnes.  Full Article

Methanex comments on 13D filing by largest shareholder
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:30am EDT 

Methanex Corp : Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule 13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of London, U.K. . Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our Chile IV plant" . Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12 months" .Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish Chile I plant".  Full Article

Methanex reports 5 pct share repurchase program
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 08:30am EST 

Methanex Corp : Methanex announces a 5 pct share repurchase program .Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding.  Full Article

Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 05:05pm EST 

Methanex Corp - : Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 earnings per share $0.28 . Quarterly revenue $585 million versus $484 million . Q4 revenue view $553.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly production of 1.9 million tonnes, up 35 percent.  Full Article

Methanex methanex enters into gas supply agreements with Chile gas suppliers
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 04:34pm EDT 

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers . Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018 . Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: [MX.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).  Full Article

Methanex enters into settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 05:05pm EDT 

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into a settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier .Petrobras will make payment of US$32.5 million in order to terminate both natural gas supply agreement and any and all claims in relation to such agreement.  Full Article

Methanex Corp declared quarterly dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 05:00pm EST 

Methanex Corp:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share.Payable on March 31 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 17.  Full Article

Methanex Corp notice of cash dividend
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 05:00pm EST 

Methanex Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on December 31, 2015 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2015.  Full Article

