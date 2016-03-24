Iochpe Maxion SA (MYPK3.SA)
MYPK3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.96BRL
20 Oct 2017
22.96BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.32 (+1.41%)
R$ 0.32 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.64
R$ 22.64
Open
R$ 22.87
R$ 22.87
Day's High
R$ 23.10
R$ 23.10
Day's Low
R$ 22.77
R$ 22.77
Volume
710,500
710,500
Avg. Vol
683,597
683,597
52-wk High
R$ 23.38
R$ 23.38
52-wk Low
R$ 11.23
R$ 11.23
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Iochpe Maxion SA plans to appoint Augusto Ribeiro Junior as CFO by July
Iochpe Maxion SA:Sais that it plans to appoint Augusto Ribeiro Junior as chief financial officer by July.New appointment related to the succession planning and expected retirement of current CFO Oscar Becker. Full Article