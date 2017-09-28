Nanogate SE (N7GG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nanogate H1 ‍consolidated net income up at 1.4 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - NANOGATE SE :DGAP-NEWS: NANOGATE SE IMPROVES ITS MARGIN IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR AND EXPECTS SALES OF OVER EUR 250 MILLION OVER THE MEDIUM TERM.‍SALES INCREASE 81 % IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR TO EUR 94.5 MILLION​.‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR HALF-YEAR IMPROVED TO EUR 1.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.2 MILLION)​.H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED EBITDA SEES AN EVEN GREATER INCREASE OF 86 % TO AROUND EUR 11 MILLION​.‍RAISED FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​.

Nanogate strengthens its order base with another multimillion order

Aug 24 (Reuters) - NANOGATE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: NANOGATE AG EXTENDS INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND CHEMICAL GROUP.ORDER VOLUME WILL REACH LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE OVER MULTIYEAR CONTRACT PERIOD.

Nanogate raises ‍FY 2017 forecast

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NANOGATE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: NANOGATE AG RAISES FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 FOLLOWING STRONG BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN FIRST HALF-YEAR.‍ANNUAL FORECAST IS BEING INCREASED DUE TO STRONG BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​.‍NEW FORECAST PREDICTS THAT GROUP SALES ARE SET TO CLIMB TO OVER EUR 170 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 112.5 MILLION)​.‍FORECAST FOR CONSOLIDATED EBITDA IS BEING RAISED TO AT LEAST EUR 20 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 12.4 MILLION)​.

Nanogate: ‍shareholders' meeting opts for transformation into a Societas Europaea​

Nanogate plans transformation into Societas Europaea

Nanogate confirms 2017 outlook

April 27 (Reuters) - Nanogate AG ::2016: sales increase almost 24 percent to 112.5 million euros ($122.69 million), EBITDA rises to 12.4 million euros.FY EBIT increases particularly strongly to 4.6 million euros thanks to strong demand.FY consolidated net income significantly improved to 2.5 million euros.Dividend proposal of 0.11 euro per share.Forecast for 2017 confirmed: sales expected to rise to over 160 million euros, EBITDA to over 18 million euros.Despite transaction and integration costs, 2017 increase in operating result (EBITDA) to at least 18 million euros is expected.

Nanogate says capital increase successfully placed

April 19 (Reuters) - Nanogate AG ::Capital increase successfully placed.Gross proceeds of issue amount to around 14.2 million euros ($15.23 million).

Nanogate decided to increase share capital by up to EUR 0.34 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Nanogate AG ::Capital increase agreed.Decided to increase share capital from current 4,176,180.00 euros by up to 337,771.00 euros to up to 4,513,951.00 euros ($4.83 million) by issuing up to 337,771 new no-par-value shares.New shares be entitled to a dividend from 2017 FY and are to be privately placed with selected, qualified and long-term institutional investors at a placement price of 42.00 euros per share.Intends to finance additional technologies and capacities for its planned growth with revenue from capital increase.

Nanogate AG : FY group sales have increased to around 112.5 million euros ($119.37 million) (previous year: 90.9 million euros) . FY consolidated net income has increased to around 2.5 million euros (previous year: 0.5 million euros) .Current forecast for 2017 is confirmed.

Nanogate raises forecast for 2017 and exceeds planning for 2016

Nanogate AG : Nanogate raises forecast for 2017 and exceeds planning for 2016 . According to this, 2016 group sales are expected to rise to more than 160 million euros ($171.55 million)instead of minimum 150 million euros projected to date. . Expects consolidated EBITDA to increase to at least eur 18 million in 2017 fiscal year, despite transaction and integration costs . Reason for higher sales forecast is now year-long consolidation of new majority holding in nanogate jay systems llc, after it had originally been expected only from April 1, 2017 . In past 2016 fiscal year, nanogate surpassed its original planning, with group sales of around 110 million euros according to preliminary .Fy consolidated EBITDA climbed, as announced, to more than 12 million euros, despite transaction and integration costs for two acquisitions.