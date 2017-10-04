National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid.National Bank Of Canada- agreement with third party to repurchase 1 million common shares through daily purchases through Oct 10, 2017 and Dec 31, 2017.
Sept 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada ::NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA TO REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 28.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -MAY, AT OPTION, REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 AT PRICE OF $25 PER SHARE TOGETHER WITH ALL DECLARED AND UNPAID DIVIDENDS.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - INTENTS TO REDEEM ALL OF REMAINING ISSUED & OUTSTANDING PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - DECLARED DIVIDENDS PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017 WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON OCTOBER 10, 2017.
Sept 21 (Reuters) - :National bank of Canada said website glitch may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers - Bloomberg, citing emailed statement.
Aug 30 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :Q3 earnings per share c$1.37.Q3 earnings per share c$1.39 excluding items.Qtrly total revenues c$1,675 million versus c$1,557 million.Common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii at quarter-end 11.2 percent versus 10.8 percent at end of last quarter.Q3 earnings per share view c$1.32, revenue view c$1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million.National bank of canada- announces increase to nvcc preferred share issue.National bank of canada - underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 4 million series 38 preferred shares.
June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid.Normal course issuer bid will begin on June 5, 2017 and will end no later than June 4, 2018.TSX, OSFI approved bank's new normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million common shares.
May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada ::National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid.National Bank of Canada - board authorized a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of issued and outstanding common shares.National Bank of Canada - expected that normal course issuer bid will begin on or about June 5, 2017 and will end at latest on or about June 4, 2018..
May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada ::National Bank increases the dividend of its common share.National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share.
May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :Reports Q2 total revenue of C$1.60 billion, up 12 percent .National bank reports its results for the second quarter of 2017 and raises its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 58 cents per share.Q2 earnings per share c$1.28.Q2 earnings per share c$1.30 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share view c$1.26, revenue view c$1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
National Bank Of Canada : National bank reports its results for the first quarter of 2017 . National bank of canada - diluted earnings per share stood at $1.34 in q1 of 2017 . National bank of canada - first-quarter diluted earnings per share excluding specified items stood at $1.35 . National bank of canada says common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii at q1-end 10.6 percent versus 10.1 percent at end of last quarter . Qtrly total revenues c$1.63 billion versus $1.29 billion . Q1 revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 earnings per share view c$1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
