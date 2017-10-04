National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

National Bank Of Canada - third party agreement to repurchase 1 mln common shares

Oct 4 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid.National Bank Of Canada- agreement with third party to repurchase 1 million common shares through daily purchases through Oct 10, 2017 and Dec 31, 2017.

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA TO REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 28

Sept 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada ::NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA TO REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 28.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -MAY, AT OPTION, REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 AT PRICE OF $25 PER SHARE TOGETHER WITH ALL DECLARED AND UNPAID DIVIDENDS​.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍INTENTS TO REDEEM ALL OF REMAINING ISSUED & OUTSTANDING PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017​.NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍DECLARED DIVIDENDS PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017 WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON OCTOBER 10, 2017​.

National Bank Of Canada said website glitch may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers - Bloomberg

Sept 21 (Reuters) - :National bank of Canada said website glitch may have exposed personal information of about 400 customers - Bloomberg, citing emailed statement.

National Bank of Canada reports Q3 EPS c$1.37

Aug 30 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :Q3 earnings per share c$1.37.Q3 earnings per share c$1.39 excluding items.Qtrly total revenues c$‍1,675​ million versus c$1,557 million.Common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii at quarter-end ‍11.2​ percent versus 10.8 percent at end of last quarter.Q3 earnings per share view c$1.32, revenue view c$1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue

June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National bank of canada- ‍size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million​.National bank of canada- ‍announces increase to nvcc preferred share issue​.National bank of canada - ‍underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 4 million series 38 preferred shares​.

National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid

June 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid.‍Normal course issuer bid will begin on June 5, 2017 and will end no later than June 4, 2018​.TSX, OSFI approved bank's new normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million common shares.

National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid

May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada ::National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid.National Bank of Canada - ‍board authorized a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 6 million of issued and outstanding common shares.National Bank of Canada - ‍expected that normal course issuer bid will begin on or about June 5, 2017 and will end at latest on or about June 4, 2018.​.

National Bank increases dividend of its common share

May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada ::National Bank increases the dividend of its common share.National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share.

National Bank Of Canada reports Q2 shr C$1.28

May 31 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :Reports Q2 total revenue of C$1.60 billion, up 12 percent .National bank reports its results for the second quarter of 2017 and raises its quarterly dividend by 2 cents to 58 cents per share.Q2 earnings per share c$1.28.Q2 earnings per share c$1.30 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share view c$1.26, revenue view c$1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

National bank Q1 diluted earnings per share $1.34

National Bank Of Canada : National bank reports its results for the first quarter of 2017 . National bank of canada - diluted earnings per share stood at $1.34 in q1 of 2017 . National bank of canada - first-quarter diluted earnings per share excluding specified items stood at $1.35 . National bank of canada says common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii at q1-end 10.6 percent versus 10.1 percent at end of last quarter . Qtrly total revenues c$1.63 billion versus $1.29 billion . Q1 revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q1 earnings per share view c$1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.