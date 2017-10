Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Nava Bharat ventures June-qtr profit falls

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd ::June quarter profit 218.8 million rupees versus 242.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.02 billion rupees versus 2.46 billion rupees year ago.

Nava Bharat Ventures approves sale of Nava Bharat Lao Energy

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : Board approves sale of 100 percent of shares of Nava Bharat Lao Energy .

Nava Bharat Ventures to consider issue of bonus shares

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : To consider recommendation of "issue of bonus shares". .

Nava Bharat Ventures March-qtr profit rises

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd : March-quarter net profit 576.4 million rupees versus 244 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.02 billion rupees versus 2.80 billion rupees last year .