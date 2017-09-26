Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurubis says Rainer Verhoeven appointed new CFO

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AURUBIS AG ::RAINER VERHOEVEN WILL ASSUME THE ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE AURUBIS GROUP ON JANUARY 1, 2018‍​.

Aurubis says CFO to leave for health reasons

June 9 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG :Supervisory board has terminated cfo erwin faust’s contract as of june 30, 2017 for health reasons.

Aurubis and enercity sign contract for use of industrial waste heat

Aurubis AG : Aurubis and enercity contracting Nord GmbH sign contract for use of industrial waste heat to supply Hafencity East . Aurubis is investing around 17 million euros ($18.11 million)in conversion of the plants as well as laying of heat pipeline to the plant boarder . Investment costs for the energy center and the heat transport pipeline of enercity contracting nord amount to around 16 million euros .Investments of companies to be supported with public funds.

Aurubis H1 2015/2016 sales down at 4.73 billion euros

Aurubis AG : Sales of the Aurubis Group in the first six months of fiscal year 2015/16 reached 4,725 million euros ($5.37 billion) (previous year: 5,519 million euros) . H1 2015/2016 EBT 113 million euros (previous year: 181 million euros) . Confirms outlook for full year Further company coverage: [NAFG.DE] ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Aurubis confirms forecast for FY 2015/16

Aurubis AG:Confirms forecast for the entire fiscal year 2015/16.

Aurubis confirms FY 2015/2016 earnings outlook

Aurubis AG:Views earnings forecast from December as realistic: while Aurubis’ earnings will be significantly lower than the record earnings of the previous year, they will still be satisfactory in FY 2015/16.

Aurubis AG issues FY 2015/2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Aurubis AG:Expects 2015/2016 operating pretax profit to be significantly lower.FY 2015/2016 EBT 293.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aurubis AG - Bulgaria accuses Aurubis of abusing market position - Reuters

Aurubis AG:Bulgaria's competition watchdog accused on Monday Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis of abusing its dominant market position by selling sulphuric acid used in the fertiliser industry at an "unreasonably high price" in Bulgaria - RTRS.The Commission of Protection of Competition said it has carried out a survey on the trade practices of Aurubis and its Bulgarian unit following a complaint by Bulgaria's leading fertilizer maker Agropolychim - RTRS."Aurubis is taking advantage of its dominant position on the Bulgarian market and sells sulphuric acid at an unreasonably high price, putting the buyers in the country in an unfavourable position compared with the foreign clients of the company," the watchdog said in a statement - RTRS.