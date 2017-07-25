Edition:
United States

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

711.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs707.10
Open
Rs712.00
Day's High
Rs724.85
Day's Low
Rs709.80
Volume
13,199
Avg. Vol
66,965
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Navin Fluorine International June-qtr profit after tax rises
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 06:29am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax 491.1 million rupees versus 436.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 2.64 billion rupees versus 1.95 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 pct
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 05:47am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::Says cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 percent to 2.78 pct‍​.  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 08:42am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd :Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co.  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International seeks members' nod for sub division of shares in ratio of 1:5
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 05:41am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5.  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 06:32am EDT 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd :Says to consider proposal for sub-division of face value of equity shares.  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 06:10am EDT 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd : Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal to step aside as executive chairman . Appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Navin Fluorine International Ltd News

BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co

* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More NAFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials