Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

India's Navin Fluorine International June-qtr profit after tax rises

July 25 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::June quarter profit after tax 491.1 million rupees versus 436.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 2.64 billion rupees versus 1.95 billion rupees year ago.

Navin Fluorine International cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::Says cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 percent to 2.78 pct‍​.

Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co

June 28 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd :Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co.

Navin Fluorine International seeks members' nod for sub division of shares in ratio of 1:5

June 5 (Reuters) - Navin Fluorine International Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5.

Navin Fluorine International to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

Navin Fluorine International Ltd :Says to consider proposal for sub-division of face value of equity shares.

Navin Fluorine International appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman

Navin Fluorine International Ltd : Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal to step aside as executive chairman . Appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman .