National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs61.65
Open
Rs61.65
Day's High
Rs61.85
Day's Low
Rs61.00
Volume
138,587
Avg. Vol
1,015,768
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's National Fertilizers June-qtr profit surges
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 08:06am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd ::June quarter profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit of 2.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 18.84 billion rupees versus 13.86 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

National Fertilizers says LIC of India raises stake in co to 11.32 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 04:33am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 7.159 percent to 11.318 percent.  Full Article

India says to raise about 5.35 bln rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:34am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - :India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale.  Full Article

National Fertilizers says Q1 sale of fertilizers about 1 mln tons
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 02:49am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd :Says sale of fertilizers close to one million tons in Q1 of FY 2017-18, growth of over 30%.  Full Article

India's National Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 18 May 2017 10:16am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd ::March quarter net profit 890.1 million rupees.March quarter revenue from operations 18.63 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees.  Full Article

National Fertilizers posts March-qtr profit
Monday, 23 May 2016 07:28am EDT 

National Fertilizers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 314.4 million rupees; net sales 16.40 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.21 per share .  Full Article

