National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

India's National Fertilizers June-qtr profit surges

Aug 10 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd ::June quarter profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit of 2.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 18.84 billion rupees versus 13.86 billion rupees last year.

National Fertilizers says LIC of India raises stake in co to 11.32 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd :Says LIC of India raises stake in co by 7.159 percent to 11.318 percent.

India says to raise about 5.35 bln rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale

July 27 (Reuters) - :India says to raise about 5.35 billion rupees from National Fertilizers stake sale.

National Fertilizers says Q1 sale of fertilizers about 1 mln tons

July 6 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd :Says sale of fertilizers close to one million tons in Q1 of FY 2017-18, growth of over 30%.

India's National Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises

May 18 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd ::March quarter net profit 890.1 million rupees.March quarter revenue from operations 18.63 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees.

National Fertilizers posts March-qtr profit

National Fertilizers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 314.4 million rupees; net sales 16.40 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.21 per share .